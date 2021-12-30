Nebraska Machinery, Caterpillar donate combined $40K for WNCC Diesel program

In addition to the donation, WNCC’s current and prospective Diesel Tech students will also be eligible to apply for NMC’s Student Sponsorship Program that includes two years of paid tuition, books, fees, a complete toolbox and tool set, a personalized mentorship and guidance over the course of the program, paid internship(s) with hands-on experience, and employment and career progression opportunities with NMC. To learn more about the NMC Student Sponsorship program, visit nmccat.com/careers/student-programs.

The first cohort of Diesel Tech students started in the Fall 2021 semester, completing courses such as Basic Shop Skills, Safety and Emergency Response, Introduction to Welding, and OSHA-10 for General Industry.

Originally, the program was to be hosted at the Aulick Industries building on Avenue I in Scottsbluff, but due to overlaying schedules with Scottsbluff High School’s existing Diesel program, it was determined that the Aulick space would not accommodate both programs.