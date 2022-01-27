Nebraska newspapers launch statewide public notice website

The Nebraska Press Association (NPA) has launched a new public website to provide greater public access and notification to the workings of all government entities and courts in Nebraska. The website – www.nepublicnotices.com – is a cooperative effort of all Nebraska newspapers and is managed through the NPA.

The free-access website was initiated in June 2021. Currently there are over 90,000 notices on the site and more are posted each day. The notices are fully searchable by keyword, type of notice, by date, by publication, by county ,or by city or village. After public notices appear in print in newspapers – as required by state statutes, they are then uploaded by newspapers to the website within 24 to 48 hours of publication.

The executive director of the Nebraska Press Association, Dennis DeRossett, said the newspapers across Nebraska funded development of the site, as well as all costs involved with hosting and maintaining it; there is no additional cost to any government entity or court for notices to appear on this website.

“This is a true public service to the people of Nebraska, provided by community newspapers across the state,” he said.