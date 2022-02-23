Nebraska’s Coach Cook to speak at WNCC’s leadership conference

Nebraska volleyball head coach John Cook will make a trip to the Panhandle in March when he will be the featured speaker at the Western Nebraska Community College Leadership Conference that will be held Friday, March 4 at Western Nebraska Community College in Scottsbluff.

The conference is put on by the WNCC student leadership organization, LEAD, and it will be for community members and students.

The conference, which will have four, hour-long breakout sessions starting at 1 p.m. focusing on sessions on Leadership, Engagement, Action, and Development are free for the individual workshops.

Cook’s evening presentation will begin at 6:30 p.m. and tickets for John Cook’s leadership presentation are $10 for K-12 and WNCC students, and $15 for community members.

“This is a great opportunity for students and community members to hear an inspiring leadership presentation by one of the greatest volleyball coaches of all time,” WNCC Student Success Director Luke Stobel said. “Our LEAD students have done a great job of getting this conference off the ground and we look hearing Coach Cook’s presentation. We encourage anyone who is able to attend either the afternoon sessions, the evening presentation, or both.”

The LEAD student board members include WNCC students Izzy Wright and Binny Canales, Jr., and Andrew and Zoe Mayse of Scottsbluff.

Wright, who plays soccer at WNCC, said this will be a fun conference and opportunity to listen to a top college volleyball coach in Cook.

“I think it means a lot to have such an influential person come to speak to students, staff, and the community about leadership,” Wright said. “He is a well-known name and people value what he has to say. Especially with the success and accomplishments he has had as the head volleyball coach of the Nebraska Huskers, I think everyone can learn a lot from his presentation and his outlook on what leadership takes in many aspects of life.”

Wright said the LEAD group was looking for someone that embodied leadership and they contacted Coach Cook.

“We were on the hunt for someone who we think embodies the term leadership in the best way possible along with someone who people look up to as a person, coach, and measure of accomplishment,” Wright said. “John Cook was someone that came to mind right away. He values leadership and was excited to give a presentation on the important of it when we contacted him.”

The whole afternoon of leadership workshops will embody the different parts of what the leadership group is made of. Each individual session that high school and WNCC students may attend will deal with leadership, engagement, action, and development.

Wright said the day will be packed full of awesome opportunities for anybody to be a part of.

“We will have four breakout sessions in the afternoon of Friday, March 4 and each one will be discussing a different part of the acronym LEAD. Later on, we will have a networking hour followed by our keynote speaker John Cook in the WNCC theatre.”

Wright has attended several leadership conferences while at Scottsbluff High School including one at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

“I attended a couple leadership conferences in high school,” Wright, who was a standout volleyball, basketball and soccer player at Scottsbluff, said. “I had the opportunity to go to the Human Performance Project leadership conference at the University of Nebraska Lincoln along with hundreds of other students with similar goals in becoming a leader. I also attended a few other smaller conferences in Alliance and here in Scottsbluff as well.”

Cook is no stranger to volleyball success and being a leader on and off the court. Cook’s track record in quite impressive in guiding the Husker volleyball team to four NCAA national championships (2000, 2006, 2015, 2017) and seven NCAA final appearances and 10 semifinal appearances. This past season, the Huskers finished 26-8 and competed for the national title before falling to Wisconsin in five, heart-pounding games. The Huskers earned national tourney wins over No. 2 Texas and No. 3 Pittsburgh.

To obtain tickets to the John Cook leadership presentation, tickets may be purchased online at app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=134390 or by calling 308-635-6193. Tickets are going fast as over 150 tickets have already been purchased.