Nebraska State Patrol investigating Gering shooting

According to information released by Gering Police Capt. Jason Rogers, Gering officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1200 block of M Street at about 11:23 a.m., regarding a man who was making statements of self harm. Preliminary information indicates that when officers arrived, they contacted the individual in the home. During the officers’ investigation, the individual allegedly pointed a weapon at one of the officers. The officer discharged his service weapon, striking the man.