Nebraska Strong Recovery Project holds snack drive for frontline heroes

Local grocery stores across the Panhandle have partnered with the Nebraska Strong Recovery Project to provide a “Snack Drive” for frontline workers amid the pandemic.
Nebraska Strong Recovery Project set up boxes in local stores for members of the community to drop off individual or boxed snacks, bottled beverages and appreciation notes and cards addressed to the frontline workers. Every week, members of Nebraska Strong Recovery Project will collect the items and distribute them to frontline heroes.
The heroes include EMTs, dispatchers, police and sheriff departments, fire departments and ambulance staff.
“What we’re doing is requesting that people donate small snacks, things that they can carry in their (workers’) vehicles,” Matt Smith, team lead for the Panhandle region of the Nebraska Strong Recovery Project, said. “It’s another way that we can try to, in some way, lower their stress, so they don’t have to think, ‘OK, I’m going to be out here for a 12-hour shift. It’s early. I don’t want to grab a bite yet. I don’t want to take a break but what can I do?’”
There are currently 13 locations across the Panhandle where people can donate through the month of December. The idea to place the boxes at grocery stores came about because people could easily add a snack or drink to their shopping list and then place it in the box after purchasing before they leave.
Eric King, store manager at the Scottsbluff Main Street Market, said it was a no-brainer to help out when Heather Brown, a Nebraska Strong Recovery Project member and the brains behind the project, approached him to be a part of the snack drive.
“We’re a community-owned store,” he said. “We’re owned by our customers, so that makes it the right thing to do.”
Smith said Brown’s idea for the Snack Drive was a great way to do outreach indirectly, and reach those who have already given so much.
“It was an idea that allowed us to give support to those who are already supporting our community,” he said.
Brown said she looks forward to working on this project and giving community members the opportunity to give back this season.
“We feel a little bit of kindness can go a long way in letting people know they are valued,” she said. “We are looking forward to delivering these snacks to our frontline workers who have been working tirelessly during COVID. We appreciate those who are able to donate, whether it be dropping off notes, snacks or drinks. We are ‘Nebraska Strong Together.’”
The 13 Panhandle Snack Drive locations are Raben’s Market in Hemingford, Grocery Kart in Alliance, Sonny’s in Bridgeport, Sonny’s in Sidney, Bayard Grocery in Bayard, Fresh Foods in Gering, Main Street Market in Scottsbluff, Safeway in Scottsbluff, Main Street Market in Kimball, The Natural Food Co-op in Chadron, Super Foods in Gordon, Super Foods in Rushville and D&S Market in Crawford.
The Nebraska Strong Recovery Project is an organization that connects those in need to the proper resources for their individual situations. Connect with them at https://nebraskastrongrecoveryproject.nebraska.edu/.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!