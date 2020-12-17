Nebraska Strong Recovery Project holds snack drive for frontline heroes

Eric King, store manager at the Scottsbluff Main Street Market, said it was a no-brainer to help out when Heather Brown, a Nebraska Strong Recovery Project member and the brains behind the project, approached him to be a part of the snack drive.

“We’re a community-owned store,” he said. “We’re owned by our customers, so that makes it the right thing to do.”

Smith said Brown’s idea for the Snack Drive was a great way to do outreach indirectly, and reach those who have already given so much.

“It was an idea that allowed us to give support to those who are already supporting our community,” he said.

Brown said she looks forward to working on this project and giving community members the opportunity to give back this season.

“We feel a little bit of kindness can go a long way in letting people know they are valued,” she said. “We are looking forward to delivering these snacks to our frontline workers who have been working tirelessly during COVID. We appreciate those who are able to donate, whether it be dropping off notes, snacks or drinks. We are ‘Nebraska Strong Together.’”