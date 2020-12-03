Nebraska teachers help highlight COVID-19 concerns

Thompson said, “It is so important that we continue to be vigilant, that we wear our masks, we wash our hands. We watch our distance, not being in crowds with lots of people, staying home when we don’t feel well."

In his press conferences, Ricketts’ said he has been trying to have representations of the different people affected by the virus to show that people need to take non-pharmaceutical measures such as wearing a mask, social distancing and washing our hands because of the unpredictability of how the virus will affect people around us.

Thompson said, “It does require us to take this seriously and to protect the people around us who are the most vulnerable.”

Thompson was the first of two teachers hosted this week. Like other teachers, he said, he is navigating the new reality of teaching students in the classroom, as well as those who are remote learning. It can be stressful and challenging, but necessary. Education provides not only learning opportunities, but social opportunities, he said.

“Our students deserve the best education possible, whether in a pandemic or not.”