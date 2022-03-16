 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska Wesleyan announces fall academic honors list announced

LINCOLN, Nebraska, (Feb. 11, 2022) — Nebraska Wesleyan University announces its 2021 fall semester academic honors list for students enrolled in traditional and adult undergraduate programs.

Traditional undergraduates

Students earning at least a 3.75 grade point average (on a 4.00 scale) while completing a full-time course load of at least 12 credit hours of graded work (pass/fail courses are not included) are eligible.

Adult undergraduates

Undergraduate students earning at least a 3.75 grade point average while completing 6 or more hours of graded work (pass/fail courses are not included) are eligible.

Lauren Collins Chadron, NE

Noah Longoria Gering, NE

Kathryn Phillips Scottsbluff, NE

