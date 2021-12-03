Nebraska's tax revenue meeting the mark

For months, the state of Nebraska had exceeded projected tax revenue growth. In the last month, though, tax revenue has only met expectations.
This is no cause for concern, said Sarah Curry, policy director for the Platte Institute of Economic Research. It means the state’s economy is projected to grow even more.
The Nebraska Revenue Financing Board “increased the forecast for all major tax types, with the expectation that Nebraska is going to get more and more tax revenue,” she said. The board updated their estimates at the end of October and will do so again in February 2022.
“If you go back to September, it’s like, ‘Oh, we’re way above forecast, we had no idea,’” Curry said.
It made sense for the board to adjust their growth estimates accordingly.
Sales and use tax estimates were increased by $57 million, or 3%. Corporate income tax projections grew by $190 million, or 54%. In total, the board predicted a growth of $475 million, or 10%.
The state’s fiscal year runs from July 1 to June 30 every year. Curry said existing trends should be similar to last year’s actual revenue. That would put this month’s tax revenue at around $500 million.
Panhandle cities have experienced similar trends in their tax revenue. In Sidney, finance director Lane Kizzire said the city is “right on pace for where we budgeted this year.”
Sidney’s estimated tax revenue was $2.9 million for the fiscal year. In their first month it has acquired around 8% of that.
December will be a big month because of holiday shopping, he said, so the city could exceed their projections before long. In the 2020-2021 fiscal year, the city fell around $130,000 short of their goal. “We kept our projections the exact same as last fiscal year because we were confident we could make them this year,” Kizzire said.
In Gering, the city’s actual tax revenue was just under $5 million. It’s more than $600,000 above what they had budgeted for the fiscal year, an increase of 14%. Across the Panhandle and the state, cities are experiencing similar economic growth.
State Sen. John Stinner of District 48 chairs the Nebraska Legislature’s appropriations committee. The state has experienced an overall revenue boost of 14.6% over the last fiscal year.
“That’s a historic number,” he said.
Although the question remains as to how much of that growth came about due to federal stimulus money.
“From the tax receipt basis it’s been a very positive situation,” Stinner said.
While federal relief checks and other sources of cash aided the Nebraska economy, they won’t last forever. When such federal funding stops around 2024, Curry said some analysts predict there could be another recession.
Federal relief funding, she said, “makes it look like there’s a lot more economic activity going on, but it’s from artificial sources.”
According to the Legislative Fiscal Office, the state has received more than $21 billion in federal relief. Much of it has gone to aid farmers and relieve mortgage payments. While Nebraskans make that money, it doesn’t come from working.
More Nebraskans than ever are working, though. In October 2021, the state saw a record-low unemployment rate of only 1.9%. From the same time last year, Nebraska has added some 30,000 jobs. More workers lead to more spending, which leads to a higher tax revenue. But rising inflation rates, Curry said, could lead to more consumers being frugal with what they buy and how often they buy things. This would lead to less tax revenue for the state.
Curry credited the state of the state’s economy in part to Nebraska’s coronavirus response.