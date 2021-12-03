Nebraska's tax revenue meeting the mark

Panhandle cities have experienced similar trends in their tax revenue. In Sidney, finance director Lane Kizzire said the city is “right on pace for where we budgeted this year.”

Sidney’s estimated tax revenue was $2.9 million for the fiscal year. In their first month it has acquired around 8% of that.

December will be a big month because of holiday shopping, he said, so the city could exceed their projections before long. In the 2020-2021 fiscal year, the city fell around $130,000 short of their goal. “We kept our projections the exact same as last fiscal year because we were confident we could make them this year,” Kizzire said.

In Gering, the city’s actual tax revenue was just under $5 million. It’s more than $600,000 above what they had budgeted for the fiscal year, an increase of 14%. Across the Panhandle and the state, cities are experiencing similar economic growth.

State Sen. John Stinner of District 48 chairs the Nebraska Legislature’s appropriations committee. The state has experienced an overall revenue boost of 14.6% over the last fiscal year.

“That’s a historic number,” he said.