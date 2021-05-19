New club connecting the ‘hood’ with the community

When a friend’s house burned down last year, a group of four Gering teenagers took it upon themselves to fundraise to help out his family. After getting their Spanish teacher, Caitlin Whitfield, involved, they managed to raise $500 for the family.

The good deed sparked a drive for the group to continue finding ways to help others, and thus, El Barrio was born.

“We raised the money to help him and give it to him,” sophomore Cerelia Barrios said. “Then we just liked the feeling that it gave us. So, then we realized, we can do that for more people.”

Barrios, along with fellow sophomores Monae Castro-Saenz, Raven Zwetzig and Dilan Lopez, are the main members of the club. El Barrio is Spanish for “The Neighborhood.” Whitfield said that in Spanish, it can often have a negative connotation, but they hope to change that around.

“I feel like that word has a bad rep that goes along with it — like, ‘the hood.’ People think of that as the ghetto areas in this town,” she said. “But I think for me, I live in El Barrio in Scottsbluff, and I think that’s where the beauty lies. (There’s) a lot of culture and a lot of awesome people, so (it’s about) bringing awareness to that and celebrating it.”