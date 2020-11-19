New Mexican restaurant coming to Gering

There’s a little more color on 10th St. in Gering. The Bartella family is moving their Mexican restaurant, Chino’s, out of Uptown Scottsbluff to the former Gering Pizza Hut, which has been empty since November 2017. For the past few weeks, the outside of the building sported a new coat of orange, purple and red blocks of color.

Outside of the paint job, the building is undergoing serious renovation. Misty Aulick and her company are dismantling the brick floor, fixing up the concrete underneath. The kitchen is currently dismantled.

Ed Bartella, an owner, said he’s trying to support locals as much as possible, with Misty’s Flooring Service and hiring Gering Valley Plumbing to install a hood in the kitchen.

He said COVID-19 derailed his plans to open earlier in the year, pushed back renovations and closed down the location in the food court, which had been open for about 18 months.

Ed Bartella co-owns the restaurant with wife, Christina. The name is a nod to her father Pete Cervantes, who went by “Chino” due to his curly hair.

Ed said the family tradition of cooking in the kitchen started with his in-laws and it’ll continue with his children. His son, David, helps manage the kitchen.