New nursery takes root

Megan Tower has a family legacy of playing in the dirt.

Her new business, Dirt Stix Nursery — tucked behind the Shell Station off of 10th Street in Gering — is a multi-generational effort to bring more garden goods to Gering. Inside the newly assembled greenhouse, the wind abates, and a steamy heat wraps around the rows of boxes, waiting flowers and hanging pots. She and fiancé Nathan Heilbrun started the project in May and are poised to open doors next week.

Dirt Stix Nursery has two full-time employees, and part-time family help. That includes Tower’s aunt, Jana Richard, a state certified nurseryman and landscape professional. Tower credits Richard’s “massive garden” for sowing seeds for a love of gardening.

“We picked all of (her) tomatoes, and had a tomato fight,” Tower said.

Carole Gross, Tower’s grandmother, is also helping out.

“I turn 80 next month, and there’s no better place to be,” Gross said, gently trimming a few blooming calibrachoas.

All three worked at Total Landscaping Center, before it closed in 2016, then Peaceful Prairie Inc. in Mitchell.

“We all like playin’ in the dirt,” Tower said.