New Poms head coach seeks to provide life lessons

“God got a hold of my heart through FCA,” she said. “He showed me the influence of what coaches can do with athletes…it felt like a tug at my heart.”

She started shadowing Maser last school year to get a better understanding of what to expect and what would be expected of her if she were to take the position. Despite her lack of background in dance, she did have a background of being a teacher and encourager, and that’s what she ended up bringing to the team when she accepted the job back in the spring.

Williams said she has made connections with choreographers to help come up with routines and use different dance styles, and her dancers would attend camps to get professionally trained. She sees her job as leading the team, helping them come up with new ideas to bring school spirit to the community and educating them about life.

“We’ve done teambuilding exercises aside from just the dance concept. That’s something that is my goal,” she said. “It’s not just about dance; it’s about life skills and commitment and building each other up. Here’s what a team does, looks like, sounds like.”