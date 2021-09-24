New program will bring community service projects led by youth to the area

A new level of youth-led community service is coming to the Panhandle through a program called Youth in Power. The program is being implemented by Community Action Partnership of Western Nebraska and funded by a three-year grant awarded through the Snow-Redfern Foundation.
The program provides youth ages 14 to 19 an outlet to propose and execute community service projects. The idea is that these projects can range from cleaning up a park to partnering with area non-profits, program manager Tristina Meister said. She wants area youth to think big.
“We could be cleaning up a park, or we could be doing a much more intense community service project,” she said. “The only really like strong stipulation that we have for it is that it meets a community need.”
Youth can be involved in the program in three different ways: as youth influencers, members of the Youth Advisory Board or members of a project team. The youth influencers’ role is to recruit their peers to be a part of the program. They’ll help with outreach and program development. The Youth Advisory Board will also help with program development, as well as be the individuals who will make decisions about proposed projects and provide guidance to the project teams as they work on their proposals. The project teams will be the youth who will propose and carry out the service projects.
While there will be adults to facilitate and guide the process, the program will be largely led by youth. Meister said it gives youth the opportunity to build their leadership skills, among others.
“We don’t want the program to be fully developed by like me, because we want it to be targeted more towards youth so that youth can engage with the program in the best way it benefits them versus me sitting here and telling them like, ‘This is what you should be doing,’” she said. “… We want them to be the leaders. We want them to make the changes, them to propose the service projects. (It’s) basically completely led by youth with adult support. So that’s kind of what our goal is.”
Currently, Meister is working on recruiting youth to be influencers or advisory board members. With the program in its beginning stages, she is looking for youth interested in helping to develop the program and make it what they want it to be. Her goal is to have a team set by December, so they can start hearing proposals at the beginning of next year.
“We want to start hearing proposals by January, and then we’ll be able to kind of start navigating that process and figuring out what we still need, what we’re missing from the mini-grant proposal stuff, and then we can maybe start some small projects in January and then start larger ones in the spring,” she said.
Meister said that participating in any of the roles in this program will qualify for community service hours, which is something many schools are now implementing into their programs and look great on college applications or job resumes. In addition, the influencers and the advisory board members will receive a small stipend as a part of the program.
“For youth influencers and Youth Advisory Board members, we have stipends, so they are going to be able to get a monetary stipend to do the service work,” Meister said. “We don’t have a set amount of hours that they have to work or anything like that right now — that might change in the future — but right now, we’re going to leave it a little bit more open so that they can kind of navigate and try to figure out what the best balance is, because I don’t want a kid to not do it because they feel like they can’t commit to five hours a week or whatever. Teenagers are very busy; they have a lot of things going on. So, I want them to be able to do this in times that allow them to (do it and enjoy it).”
Meister just wants to program to be fun and meaningful for local youth of all interests and backgrounds.
“It’s a really good opportunity for youth in the area to be able to share their voices and maybe eliminate some of the stigma around teenagers being so rambunctious,” she said. “ … They do make a difference in the community and (we want to) give them that place to share their voice.”
Meister will be hosting a Youth in Power community meet and greet on Saturday, Sept. 25, at 4 p.m. at the Gering Civic Center for anyone interested in learning more about the program or signing up to be a part of it. You can also find more information on their Facebook page, Instagram page, webpage capwn.org/youthinpower.html or emailing Meister at tmeister@capwn.org.