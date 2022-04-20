New ‘racinos’ face hurdle: Recent bill requires additional studies to be done

A new bill passed by the Nebraska Legislature would halt development of proposed racetracks and casinos in western Nebraska until additional studies are completed.

Legislative Bill 876, proposed by Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, passed the unicameral Wednesday, April 13, with a 38-3 vote. It now heads to the desk of Gov. Pete Ricketts. The bill requires new racetrack and casino facilities to conduct market and socioeconomic studies to see what impact they would have on their communities and Nebraska as a whole.

New “racino” facilities in the western part of the state have been proposed for Gering, Kimball, North Platte and Ogallala. Other new locations have been proposed for Bellevue, Norfolk and York.

Initial market studies would need to be completed by Jan. 1, 2025, at the latest. Similar studies would be required every five years after the original one is submitted. Of the six senators representing the western Nebraska area, only one, Sen. John Stinner of Gering, voted against the bill.

“I thought the whole issue was created because there was some concern that there’d be additional casinos proposed in eastern Nebraska. This plan allows the existing horse tracks to put their casinos in place,” Stinner told the Star-Herald.

He said it would exclude western Nebraska’s horse tracks from getting underway and that he tried to figure out a compromise.

”It’s very disappointing. Obviously, it’s jobs for the western part of the state, it’s tax relief ... three years seems like a long time to wait to even get started on the application process.”

Stinner said he was concerned the state’s Racing and Gaming Commission could shut the racetrack and casino proposals in the western part of the state down entirely.

“That’s not a very satisfactory solution for me,” he said, adding he was hopeful the bill can be adjusted when legislative sessions open next year. Once a bill passes, he said, it’s hard to make amendments to it.

As it stands, LB 876 would allow for licensed race tracks to start with one annual meet in their first year and expand to a minimum of 125 races across 15 days by their eighth.

Canterbury Park Holdings, which operates an eponymous race track in Minnesota, is behind the proposed tracks in Kimball and Ogallala. The Becker family, who run horse races out of Hastings, have applied to build tracks at the Gering and North Platte locations. The Beckers' new tracks would be developed by the Chickasaw Tribe of Oklahoma’s Global Gaming Nebraska group.

The Hastings site, along with locations in Omaha, Lincoln, Columbus, Grand Island and South Sioux City, all currently host horse racing. The bill gives them the go-ahead to get started on constructing casinos, which many of them are already in the process of doing.

In November 2020, the voters of Nebraska voted to approve Initiative 429, which allowed gambling in the state as long as casinos operate in conjunction with horse racing tracks.

The Star-Herald reached out to Canterbury Holdings and Global Gaming Solutions, as well as Gering officials Tony Kaufman and Pat Heath, but had not yet received a return call by publication. Kimball City Administrator Annette Brower declined to comment.

