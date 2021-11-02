New support group to provide comfort and education for the hearing impaired

Susan Whitaker has plenty of experience with support groups. From organizing a stroke survivor group to joining a tinnitus group based out of Denver, she knows how to foster a community. Her next goal is to start a hearing loss support group for people experiencing it in the Panhandle.
“I had kind of heard through the grapevine of the hearing loss community that there used to be a support group in this area. People are kind of thinking they’d like to have one again,” Whitaker, an advocacy specialist for the Nebraska Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, said. “...I thought it’d be a really good thing for our community to have.”
She is still in the planning stages of the group, sending calls out to clients to get the word out about it. As of Friday afternoon, she said she had heard from about half a dozen people who expressed interest in attending. The first meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 4 from 7 to 8 p.m. It will take place at the State Office Building at 505A Broadway. Whitaker said once the group has been established, hopefully word will spread and others will join.
Support from Educational Service Unit 13 has made even more people aware of the group. If more people than expected show up, they might need to change their meeting location to somewhere that can accommodate a larger group.
“Hopefully, we’ll have that problem,” Whitaker said.
One problem she doesn’t want the group to face is people feeling hesitant to join because they don’t want others to know of their hearing loss. It’s often a problem for people who are newly diagnosed and might feel embarrassed by their hearing loss.
“I think one of the challenges is getting people to realize this group is here to support them and not judge them or anything like that,” she said.
The group will help reduce anxiety and help people become more accustomed to life with hearing loss.
Whitaker said the first meeting would be more of an introductory session for attendees to hash out the specifics of the group. She wants the group to be self-led, and let members determine meeting times and discussion topics.
One option for the group, she said, would be to bring in guest speakers. Local experts like audiologist Kurt Fahrenbrook or ear, nose and throat doctor James Massey were a few of the examples Whitaker provided. She said another way to bring in speakers would be to set up virtual meetings to let group members interact with experts from all over. Other meetings could focus on hearing aid technology and financing options or types of hearing loss. Another discussion topic is disaster preparation, which is something people with hearing loss often struggle with, Whitaker said.
Many of the people who have so far taken an interest in joining have been older. However, a few parents of children who are hard of hearing have also reached out to Whitaker. It’d be good to have a mix of ages, she said, “So they can share their experiences and encourage one another.”
Family members of people with hearing loss will also be welcomed at the group.
Whitaker said the support group will strive for a mixture of advocacy and education. She wants people to be in a supportive environment to discuss these issues, but she also wants participants to be able to learn new ways to adapt with hearing loss. “I’m hoping that people will come out and not be afraid to admit they have hearing loss,” she said. “...I really want them to come here and feel comfortable.”