New support group to provide comfort and education for the hearing impaired

One problem she doesn’t want the group to face is people feeling hesitant to join because they don’t want others to know of their hearing loss. It’s often a problem for people who are newly diagnosed and might feel embarrassed by their hearing loss.

“I think one of the challenges is getting people to realize this group is here to support them and not judge them or anything like that,” she said.

The group will help reduce anxiety and help people become more accustomed to life with hearing loss.

Whitaker said the first meeting would be more of an introductory session for attendees to hash out the specifics of the group. She wants the group to be self-led, and let members determine meeting times and discussion topics.

One option for the group, she said, would be to bring in guest speakers. Local experts like audiologist Kurt Fahrenbrook or ear, nose and throat doctor James Massey were a few of the examples Whitaker provided. She said another way to bring in speakers would be to set up virtual meetings to let group members interact with experts from all over. Other meetings could focus on hearing aid technology and financing options or types of hearing loss. Another discussion topic is disaster preparation, which is something people with hearing loss often struggle with, Whitaker said.