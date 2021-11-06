NICOLE REGAN: First quarter success

The first quarter of school has closed with a long list of progress and achievements. This kind of success does not happen overnight. In fact, it began mid-July with all Board and district leaders.

Prior to the school year, we took a deep dive into our strategic plan and created action plans to accomplish our district outcomes. The work of Gering leadership has been exceptional.

This singular focus is reflected in the daily successes of our school district. High performance is exemplified in what our teachers and staff do every day with an attitude of excellence and care for all Gering students. Our growth in excellence is highlighted by the expansion of course offerings such as the Public Service Academy, university extensions in agriculture, and college course offerings in 33 innovative academic pathways.

Our students experienced a first quarter school year where the committed endeavors of the Board and district staff have been established by a collaborative and visionary road map of school excellence.