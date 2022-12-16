Nicole Regan: Intention. Direction. Connection.

As we close our first semester of 2022-2023 and take time to reflect during this holiday season, Gering Public Schools has so much to be proud of already this school year. Our vision states, “We are a collaborative community that inspires excellence and innovation in teaching and learning.” I owe much gratitude to our staff who demonstrate deep commitment toward their professional growth and learning. During this year, all staff have immersed themselves in district-wide trauma informed training and deepened a commitment to school safety with several trainings and drills.

As we continue to prioritize the needs of our students, our staff have been building skills to meet the needs of all children. With intentional focus to drive academic success for our students, Gering teachers are prioritizing the groundwork to maximize student growth. Teachers have collaboratively engaged in professional learning communities on a weekly basis to study data, drive informed decisions, and apply fundamental practices to maximize student learning. Our teachers emulate a culture of collaboration that empirically signifies high levels of student achievement. Our Bulldog culture is nothing short of impressive.

I am so proud of our students exuding high performing indicators in the classroom, as well as through our 42 activities offered in Gering Public Schools. We are cultivating efforts of academic excellence with broad efforts of commitment. The celebrations of success include: expanded preschool classrooms, increase in our student gifted program, increase in our attendance, graduation and college going rates as well as stabilized enrollment for the second year across the district. Our student growth is evident.

As we take a pause during this holiday season to recharge, I would like to send my deepest appreciation and gratitude to our parents and families. Our celebrations and success cannot be celebrated without your continued support for our school community. It is an honor to serve in a school district where individuals care deeply for our students, and their education in Gering Public Schools. Our students have a bright future of opportunities ahead. Come celebrate with us through the many events and after school activities this school year to see our students excel.