NICOLE REGAN: One day; day one

Day one in Gering Public Schools is filled with the hopes, dreams and aspirations of our students. Day one is the starting line of our “one day” goals as we start the new school year. My first superintendency. Our first week of school. We have embodied a unified purpose committed to do more, be better and to support over 1,800 “one day” opportunities for our students.
Gering Public Schools is certainly focused on our “day one” priorities. This year we have expanded preschool classrooms and enrolled over 115 young students to begin their Gering Bulldog legacy. Along with preschool, families can engage in our newly expanded after-school programming. We are investing in our community and multiplying the moments to connect with our school community and maximizing our educational programs. Day one is the beginning of catalyzing education opportunities at the primary level of our school district.
On the other side of our student spectrum, our high school students have the opportunity to engage in a forward-thinking design of college and career preparatory courses. We are bridging our students’ interests and engagement through career pathways partnered by Western Nebraska Community College. The “one day” manifest of earning college and career post-secondary experiences will be a highlight of our district. Our focus is to leverage secondary and post-secondary education in continued success of school and life experiences by expanding 33 new courses that include aviation, diesel technology and education where students receive hands-on experiences of tomorrow’s professions. Course and career choice has never been more enriching for students at Gering High School.
The 2021-2022 school year is a strong start to a new beginning. We have posted the Safe Schools Roadmap on our new district website to ensure our students are our top priority in health and safety. Our sights are set on success, moving forward with innovation weaved through a premier education for all students. Because, our greatest “day one” is when we collectively dedicate our time and talent to students. When we bring our deep commitment together, there is nothing we can’t do for our school community.
So, ask yourself: What is your “One Day” aspiration? And, come see how Gering Public Schools is transforming our Day One into “One Day” this school year.
Committed to you,
Dr. Nicole Regan, GPS Superintendent