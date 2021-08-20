NICOLE REGAN: One day; day one

Day one in Gering Public Schools is filled with the hopes, dreams and aspirations of our students. Day one is the starting line of our “one day” goals as we start the new school year. My first superintendency. Our first week of school. We have embodied a unified purpose committed to do more, be better and to support over 1,800 “one day” opportunities for our students.

Gering Public Schools is certainly focused on our “day one” priorities. This year we have expanded preschool classrooms and enrolled over 115 young students to begin their Gering Bulldog legacy. Along with preschool, families can engage in our newly expanded after-school programming. We are investing in our community and multiplying the moments to connect with our school community and maximizing our educational programs. Day one is the beginning of catalyzing education opportunities at the primary level of our school district.