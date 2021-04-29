Northfield Bulldog Ambassadors serve lunch to peers

Second grader Tyler Hoadley had no problem with it. He was excited to be helpful. After all, that was one of the reasons he wanted to join the club.

When asked why he chose to participate in this after school club he said “so I could learn more about being a gentleman and learn how to be respectful to others and how to help other people when they need it.”

The idea for the club came around as Wiedeman and his staff were brainstorming different after school clubs they could host at Northfield. Wiedeman noticed a particular need for some kind of club for boys to boost confidence and put the idea of respect into practice.

“We know that extracurricular activities give students a healthy way to be involved, might help them find something that they’re really good at or might build on an interest that they already have,” he said. “There’s been some clubs … (that) teach belonging and respect yourself for our girls. But our boys don’t always have that specific to them. And so, I thought it would just be a good opportunity to focus on our boys and really tie in our goals for life that we talk about every day at school and how we can live that out.”