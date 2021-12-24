Northfield celebrates Christmas around the World

Students from Northfield Elementary traveled the globe on Thursday, Dec. 16, all without leaving their school.

It was part of the school’s new "Christmas Around the World" event, in which mixed-grade groups of students visited different classrooms to learn about Christmas customs in other countries.

This is the first time the school has put on an event like this, and the teachers organized it all in about a month.

“It started with a first-grade teacher just asking if anybody would be interested teaching culture and celebrations of different countries,” Northfield principal John Wiedeman said. “Another teacher took the planning side of it, made the passports ... lots of people were excited about that.”

Paper visas and folder suitcases added a level of immersion to the afternoon’s events. At each stop, students received stamps to glue onto their passports and informational pamphlets to add to their suitcases.

“You know what the biggest question was? ‘Where was I born?’ Not many kids knew where they were born to fill out the passport,” Wiedeman said, jokingly.