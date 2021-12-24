Northfield celebrates Christmas around the World

Students from Northfield Elementary traveled the globe on Thursday, Dec. 16, all without leaving their school.
It was part of the school’s new "Christmas Around the World" event, in which mixed-grade groups of students visited different classrooms to learn about Christmas customs in other countries.
This is the first time the school has put on an event like this, and the teachers organized it all in about a month.
“It started with a first-grade teacher just asking if anybody would be interested teaching culture and celebrations of different countries,” Northfield principal John Wiedeman said. “Another teacher took the planning side of it, made the passports ... lots of people were excited about that.”
Paper visas and folder suitcases added a level of immersion to the afternoon’s events. At each stop, students received stamps to glue onto their passports and informational pamphlets to add to their suitcases.
“You know what the biggest question was? ‘Where was I born?’ Not many kids knew where they were born to fill out the passport,” Wiedeman said, jokingly.
To add even more detail to the occasion, Wiedeman announced when it was time to switch to a new country over the intercom like an airplane captain.
Teachers created activities and informational booklets about how a country of their choosing celebrates Christmas. In the end, 10 different countries were selected: Australia, Austria, Brazil, China, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Mexico and Norway.
“We’ve divided the kids into little tour groups and they will visit four countries,” teacher Stanna Funk, who taught about Germany, said. Each tour lasted half an hour and involved a little craft or activity.
“...Since the Christmas tree originated in Germany, the kids will make a (paper) Christmas tree and we have a book they can get, and we’ll read it,” Funk said.
The activities were more than just for fun. Many of them also taught the students teamwork and creativity.
“We chose Denmark for ours. And one thing they do is Denmark in they celebrate Christmas dinner, and they do use fancy silverware and china and things like that,” fourth grade teacher Monty Zeiler said. “They make it into a big family gathering, so we showed a video on manners, and we thought we’d go ahead and have them set up their plate like you’re eating at a fine establishment or a fancy dinner.”
The primary goal was still to get students interested in the culture of other nations.
“I think it’s nice to do it because you get to learn about different countries, different things so you can get an experience of somebody else’s view,” fifth-grader Devon Montanez said.
The Brazil tour groups watched videos of Brazilians discussing Christmas traditions, and the groups in Australia viewed a slide presentation written from the perspectives of Australians. Some teachers had personal ties to their country. Second grade teacher Carol Propp served Norwegian lefse to her tour groups, a favorite dessert made by her Norwegian aunt. She also taught about Norwegian customs, mythology and history.
Wiedeman said that there was a possibility for future events in a similar vein, either for Christmas or other holidays.
“We know some of our younger students will be here for five or six years,” he said, “so if we could get them to 20, 25 different stations, that would be fantastic.”