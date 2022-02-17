 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Northfield families make valentines for loved ones, community members
Families at Northfield Elementary School came in on Thursday, Feb. 10 after school to make homemade Valentine's Day cards. The Gering Courier's Olivia Wieseler captured some of the fun. 

Emmy Joekel takes a sticker from her mom to add to her Valentine's Day card she was making during the special workshop at Northfield Elementary School on Thursday, Feb. 10. Students and their family members had everything from colorful paper to special cutout machines to make the perfect valentine card.
Maddox Wiedeman unravels a roll of stickers to find the right one to add to his Valentine's Day card during the card-making workshop at Northfield Elementary on Thursday, Feb. 10.
Micah Carpenter watches his dad Jason add a sticker to their Valentine's Day card they were making while his mom Melissa looks to see what else she might add to her own. The Carpenters attended the Northfield Elementary cardmaking event on Thursday, Feb. 10.
Emmy Joekel ponders what to write on her Valentine's Day card, which she made at the cardmaking event on Thursday, Feb. 10.
Allia Munoz examines some of the more unique crafting items that could be used to make a valentine at Northfield Elementary's cardmaking workshop.
Champ Smith selects the paper he wants to use to make his card while his dad Chris helps out. They attended the card-making event at Northfield Elementary on Thursday, Feb. 10.
Madison Zitterkoph laughs with her mom Heather while they make valentines for family members, loved ones and others in the community.
Aubrie Tribbet giggles as she puts a heart on her nose while she works on her valentine card at the cardmaking event at Northfield Elementary on Thursday, Feb. 10. Students, parents and grandparents could come in to make valentines for loved ones or for other members of the community.
Kaison Bougie picks out his shape cutouts to add to his Valentine's Day cards. Bougie went to the Northfield Elementary card-making workshop with his mom Amanda on Thursday evening.
A group of members of the Northfield Elementary School community work on making Valentine's Day cards on Thursday, Feb. 10. From left to right: Dawson Newhoff, Champ Smith, Dad Chris Smith, Payslee Smith, Arabella Newhoff.
Madison Zitterkoph writes a special love note on her Valentine's Day card. She attended the card-making workshop at Northfield with her mom Heather and grandma Jurene Chief Eagle on Thursday evening.
Jaiden Carpenter makes a cutout in her Valentine's Day card during Northfield Elementary's card-making workshop on Thursday, Feb. 10. Students and families could come in to make cards for loved ones or special people in the community.
Addlynn Tribbet smiles for the camera while her sister Aubrie and mom Emily work on a Valentine's Day card. Northfield families were offered the opportunity to make Valentine's Day cards for loved ones and/or for other individuals in the community during a special workshop Thursday evening.
Kaison Bougie writes a message on his valentine while his mom Amanda glues a heart on hers. Northfield Elementary hosted a Valentine's Day cardmaking workshop Thursday, Feb. 10.
