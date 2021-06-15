Northfield Haven aims to offer apartment-style community for underserved population

A group of area parents have come together with a goal to establish and build a 14-apartment residential community for semi-independent adults with developmental disabilities in Gering. The project, called Northfield Haven, is now an established non-profit and on its way to being constructed.
Pam Richter, president of the Northfield Haven, board, told the Star-Herald about the project, which got its start after a story her neighbor told she and her husband, Chuck, about a community in Omaha. The Richter’s son, who is 27 years old, has autism and lives with his parents in Gering. He is capable of doing his own daily living activities and is self-sufficient, she said, and when her neighbor’s visited a community in Omaha centered around adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities during an open house, her neighbor called her excited.
“My neighbor, told me, ‘Pam, we visited this great residential community for young adults with disabilities. This would be a perfect place for your son. You need to get one in western Nebraska.”
The Richters and another couple, Bob and Mary Kraft, traveled to Omaha to visit the Omaha community two years ago. They were excited about the community and its possibilities here.
“We just got the ball rolling,” she said, saying they talked to Rawnda Pierce, of Twin Cities Development. Through working with Pierce, and the Twin Cities Development board, a wing at the former Northfield Villa facility in Gering, is planned to be renovated into a community.
“We are so excited. We do not know of another facility outside of Omaha that is this type of facility,” Richter said. “There are group homes, but this is a facility where each individual has a full apartment — a bedroom, living room, kitchen — but then there are also common areas where there will be a bigger kitchen, a dining area, a commons area where they can have a pool table and a movie room so they have the social aspects.”
Residents of the facility will be like Richter’s son, able to live independently, but also needing some extra support. A residential manager will be hired and onsite, there in case of an emergency or other need. They also hope to have an activities director and purchase a van, helping make trips to the movies, bowling or other activities possible for the adults.
“They will live independently, but with an atmosphere of friends who live around them,” Richter said.
The Northfield Haven nonprofit board is made up of parents, like the Richters and the Krafts, but also local education professionals who work with the developmentally disabled, like Wendy Kemling-Horner, director of student services at Scottsbluff Public Schools, and worked with officials at ESU #13 to determine the need for if such a community did exist in the community. TCD also conducted a home study, which determined that need.
“Based on (the input of the professionals in the education community) and a housing study, we have established this segment of the population does not have adequate housing in the community,” Richter said. “We do not feel we will have any problem with getting residents to fill this facility, and once they get there, find out it is a good fit, they will be long-term residents.”
That original community that the Richters and the Krafts visited in Omaha has grown to include four different locations.
With the support of the TCD board, TCD director Rawnda Pierce spearheaded the efforts for Northfield Haven to apply for a Nebraska Department of Economic Development grant. They received a $500,000 grant to help with the costs of construction in the former medical wing of the former Northfield Villa facility. TCD purchased the facility in 2016 and apartments have been constructed in part of the former retirement community, however, some of it remains unused and this particular area had been gutted by its former tenants. Working with architects, Pierce has drawn up plans in the former facility that have been tailored to meet the needs of the Northfield Haven project.
Studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments have been designed as part of the plan.
Unfortunately, Richter said, as construction costs continue to increase, the original projected cost of the facility have grown and are nearing $1 million. Pierce is working to bring those costs down, working with contractors and other options.
“Contractor bids are high. Wiring prices are changing daily. It used to be they would lock them in for 30 days, then they would say they would lock it in for a week at a time. Now they are changing daily,” Pierce said, describing the considerations of whether or not to start construction or rebid later this year. “We’ve never had this issue before.”
In addition, she said, contractors are also busy this summer, with lots of CARES Act funding having been made available to schools and other entities that are making improvements or doing new construction.
As the Northfield Haven board strives to achieve its vision, fundraising efforts continue. Northfield Haven recently participated in the WyoBraska Gives campaign, which generated $35,000 in donations. One donor generously donated $30,000 to the project,inspired by the community’s vision, as well as Platte Valley Bank. First State Bank, Oregon Trail Community Foundation and Western Nebraska Housing Opportunities (WNHO) have also committed funds.
In addition, TCD has donated $200,000 toward the project and other banks and businesses have stepped up to donate to the community-driven project.
“This project came totally from somebody in the community coming to us, saying, ‘Can you help us?,” Pierce said. “And this was space in our building that we were not utilizing, and TCD felt this was a way that we could give back to the community. They know some of the parents of these kids and they felt it was a really great project for the community.”
Once construction has begun, it’s expected to take 14 to 18 months before the community will be open.
In conversations with her son, Richter said, the excitement is there for him to one day have a community like Northfield Haven to call home.
“My husband and I live in the Northfield Villa area and we are looking forward to walking over there and playing BINGO one night in the community room,” she said, sharing the vision of parents being involved in helping with activities for the center, as well as inviting community volunteers to help with activities like Bingo, bringing animals or sitting with the kids. “Just sharing in the community.”
Many of the young adults who will live in the community have been involved in Special Olympics, so Richter said they will build on that mentoring and supportive community for its vision.
“It is amazing how rewarding it is to work with that segment of the population,” she said. “They are so loving, and forgiving, and fun. They want to live life and have a great time just like everyone else.”
For other parents, she said, a community like Northfield Haven also helps them to establish long-term plans for their children, which puts their minds at ease as they consider futures for their children and especially alleviate those concerns about their children’s well-being after their parents have passed.
“There is nothing like this between here and Bellevue,” Pierce said, reading from letters of support that were gathered as part of the grant application process. “There are communities like this in Colorado, but they (These parents) want their kids to live here.”
“We are excited about the progress we have made,” Richter said, crediting Pierce and the TCD board for its support. “We feel like we have made huge strides in just two years.”
Once the facility is completed, the Northfield Haven board will operate the community and has plans for accepting residents. The Northfield Haven board meets monthly.
To learn more about the project, visit the Northfield Haven website, https://northfieldhaven.wixsite.com/. You can also follow its progress on Facebook.