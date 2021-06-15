Northfield Haven aims to offer apartment-style community for underserved population

“We are so excited. We do not know of another facility outside of Omaha that is this type of facility,” Richter said. “There are group homes, but this is a facility where each individual has a full apartment — a bedroom, living room, kitchen — but then there are also common areas where there will be a bigger kitchen, a dining area, a commons area where they can have a pool table and a movie room so they have the social aspects.”

Residents of the facility will be like Richter’s son, able to live independently, but also needing some extra support. A residential manager will be hired and onsite, there in case of an emergency or other need. They also hope to have an activities director and purchase a van, helping make trips to the movies, bowling or other activities possible for the adults.

“They will live independently, but with an atmosphere of friends who live around them,” Richter said.

The Northfield Haven nonprofit board is made up of parents, like the Richters and the Krafts, but also local education professionals who work with the developmentally disabled, like Wendy Kemling-Horner, director of student services at Scottsbluff Public Schools, and worked with officials at ESU #13 to determine the need for if such a community did exist in the community. TCD also conducted a home study, which determined that need.