Northfield hosts Fear Factor to celebrate MAPS growth

Northfield kindergartner Luke Blaha grabs his nose as he tries to swallow the awful taste of vampire’s blood during an assembly on Thursday, May 13. After some gagging, he spits it back into the plastic cup, unable to keep it down.
The vampire’s blood drink was actually a combination of cherry soda and salt. Blaha had three other choices he could have picked — bird saliva (apple juice and powdered sugar) Shrek’s brains (pickle juice with marshmallows) and doo-doo dungaree (root beer with melted ice cream).
Blaha also tried Shrek’s brains.
“It tasted like pickles,” he said. “I don’t like pickles.”
Fellow kindergartner Phillip Parker didn’t like the yellow liquid topped with marshmallows either.
“I didn’t like Shrek’s brains, because Shrek’s brains was nasty,” he said.
Drinking the repulsive refreshments was just one activity in a series of Fear Factor assemblies throughout the week at Northfield Elementary. Each day was a different task, and two students from each grade were drawn from a bowl to see who would be participating.
How did their names get in the bowl? For every MAPS test a student grew in, they got to put their name in the Fear Factor drawing.
“Our principal Mr. (John) Wiedeman challenged the kids and the staff to set some high goals for MAPS testing. And if they grew, there would be some sort of celebration,” fifth grade teacher Hollie Williams said. She was one of the main brains behind the Fear Factor events.
The idea stemmed from a teacher brain-storming session. They decided the kids would love a Fear Factor challenge.
“We were just bouncing ideas off of each other. What would be gross enough that they want to try it, but also fun enough to where they want to try it,” Williams said.
Each teacher then planned a day. They came up with Mystery Box Monday, Tongue Tied Tuesday, Wormy Wednesday, Thirsty Thursday and Fresh Eggs Friday. But there was another catch: If a student’s name was called and they didn’t want to do the challenge, they could make a teacher take his or her place.
“There hasn’t been very many teachers that have gotten picked to do it. The kids have been super brave and trying it themselves,” Williams said. “But every once in a while, it’s kind of fun to see the teachers get a little squirmy.”
The entire school would get together each day and watch as their classmates and teachers took on the gross challenges. It was better than any of the individual awards they might get, Williams said.
“This gets them thinking about … just being excited for other people too. It kind of brings us together, which we haven’t had all year,” she said. “It’s fun to do individual class rewards, too, but this way for the whole school, it was the whole school working for a team goal together with each class.”
After the final challenge on Friday, Wiedeman told his students how proud he was of them.
“We saw excellent growth across the board. It was a hard year. A lot of kids weren’t even in school,” he said. “And you guys and your teachers showed up and did an awesome job this year. So, way to go.”