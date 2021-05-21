Northfield hosts Fear Factor to celebrate MAPS growth

The idea stemmed from a teacher brain-storming session. They decided the kids would love a Fear Factor challenge.

“We were just bouncing ideas off of each other. What would be gross enough that they want to try it, but also fun enough to where they want to try it,” Williams said.

Each teacher then planned a day. They came up with Mystery Box Monday, Tongue Tied Tuesday, Wormy Wednesday, Thirsty Thursday and Fresh Eggs Friday. But there was another catch: If a student’s name was called and they didn’t want to do the challenge, they could make a teacher take his or her place.

“There hasn’t been very many teachers that have gotten picked to do it. The kids have been super brave and trying it themselves,” Williams said. “But every once in a while, it’s kind of fun to see the teachers get a little squirmy.”

The entire school would get together each day and watch as their classmates and teachers took on the gross challenges. It was better than any of the individual awards they might get, Williams said.