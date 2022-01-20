 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Northfield preschool celebrates the letter 'P'
0 Comments

Northfield preschool celebrates the letter 'P'

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Northfield preschool spent a week celebrating the letter P. They got to visit the police station, wear pajamas, eat pancakes and watch Paw Patrol. The Courier's Olivia Wieseler captured some of the pancake-eating fun. 

Northfield preschool celebrates the letter 'P'

Northfield preschooler Liam Ramirez-Smith sticks a forkful of pancake into his mouth while celebrating the letter "P" on Friday, Jan. 14.
Northfield preschool celebrates the letter 'P'

Northfield preschooler Grace Becker eats a piece of pancake while she and her classmates celebrate the letter "P" on Friday, Jan. 14.
Northfield preschool celebrates the letter 'P'

Seth Naenburg takes a bite out of his pancake during the letter "P" celebration at Northfield Preschool on Friday, Jan. 14. Earlier in the week, the students got to visit the police station as part of the week-long festivities.
Northfield preschool celebrates the letter 'P'

Aizayas Palomo takes a bite of his syrupy pancake while he and his Northfield Preschool classmates celebrate the letter "P" with pancakes, pajamas and Paw Patrol.
Northfield preschool celebrates the letter 'P'

Alainie Hoxworth dumps the pancake mix into the bowl so she and her classmates can have more pancakes to celebrate the letter "P."
Northfield preschool celebrates the letter 'P'

Elijah Alvarado digs in to his pancake during the letter "P" celebration at Northfield Preschool. The students got to wear their pajamas, eat pancakes and watch Paw Patrol on Friday, Jan. 14.
Northfield preschool celebrates the letter 'P'

Kamden Hoxworth stirs the pancake batter so his teacher Kelsey Wahlgren can make more pancakes for the preschool's letter "P" celebration.
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Olivia Wieseler is a reporter with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at 308-632-9051 or by emailing olivia.wieseler@starherald.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News