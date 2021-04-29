Northfield second graders release trout into the wild

Northfield second graders and their families gathered at Terry’s Lake Sunday afternoon to celebrate the circle of life.

Carol Propp’s class had the opportunity to raise trout from fish eggs over the spring semester through a program called Trout in the Classroom sponsored by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and the Fish and Wildlife Education Division. After raising them to the fry stage, the students had to release them into a state-approved local body of water.

On Sunday, it was finally time.

Propp hosted a little get-together at Terry’s Lake for the students and their families to be a part of as she explained a little about the program before releasing the fish into the water.

“The students learned how to use a graph to record temperatures and chemical checks,” she said at the event. “They helped with a trout dissection and learned all of the parts of a fish. Our class also learned about the life cycle of fish, from eggs to Alevin to fry to fingerlings to adult fish. We learned so much.”

The event was attended by other community members as well, including Pat Closson, who helped set up the classroom aquarium, and Terrytown Mayor Chris Perales.