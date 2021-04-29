Northfield second graders release trout into the wild

Northfield second graders and their families gathered at Terry’s Lake Sunday afternoon to celebrate the circle of life.
Carol Propp’s class had the opportunity to raise trout from fish eggs over the spring semester through a program called Trout in the Classroom sponsored by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and the Fish and Wildlife Education Division. After raising them to the fry stage, the students had to release them into a state-approved local body of water.
On Sunday, it was finally time.
Propp hosted a little get-together at Terry’s Lake for the students and their families to be a part of as she explained a little about the program before releasing the fish into the water.
“The students learned how to use a graph to record temperatures and chemical checks,” she said at the event. “They helped with a trout dissection and learned all of the parts of a fish. Our class also learned about the life cycle of fish, from eggs to Alevin to fry to fingerlings to adult fish. We learned so much.”
The event was attended by other community members as well, including Pat Closson, who helped set up the classroom aquarium, and Terrytown Mayor Chris Perales.
Propp said the program was a great learning experience for her and her students. In February, they did an exercise to represent the life cycle. They went out to a large square of grass on the playground, and every student had 10 kidney beans to spread over the ground.
Those 10 kidney beans, spread by 20 students, represented the 200 fingerling trout that they would release into Terry’s Lake. The kids then had to relocate as many of the beans as they could.
They found only 57 beans.
“That number of kidney beans that the students found represents how many will probably survive to become adult trout,” Propp said. “Not a bad number, but it hurt us to think about how many will not make it either.”
The activity, along with raising the trout in the classroom all spring, gave students the opportunity to not only learn about trout, but about the life cycle in general.
“That life cycle, it extends to everything we study after that—plants, other animals. It’s amazing,” Propp said. “It just blew my mind. I didn’t know that it would jump over into everything that we do.”
Propp said she was proud of her students for taking on the project and looks forward to continuing the program in the coming years.