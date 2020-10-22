Northfield students finish marathon strong

Northfield Elementary students raced across the finish line of a program that had them up and exercising early for more than a month.

Students had 30 days to complete 26 miles to finish the Northfield Mile Marathon, and the celebration Thursday morning capped off the event with 72 kids completing the program out of 116 who signed up. This is the fifth year Northfield has had the marathon program.

Three laps around the perimeter of the school equates to a mile. Kids can run or walk at their own pace, starting at 7:15 a.m. on school days so they can get their laps in before the school day starts.

“It’s pretty cool,” Northfield P.E. teacher Troy Svoboda said. “When they first start, it’s kind of overwhelming to think that they’re going to go 26 miles. But, then they do a mile a day and they start hammering it out.”

For each five miles, students are awarded a shoestring lanyard that becomes a necklace. Every five miles, the kids get a charm for the lanyard - a hand print, a glow-in-the-dark Bulldog paw, a running shoe, a colored Bulldog paw and a little runner. When they completed the marathon, the students received a medal furnished by Mike and Lisa Moravec and Bluffs Physical Therapy. On the final day, all participants received a bottle of water and a fruit snack.