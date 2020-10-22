Northfield students finish marathon strong

Northfield Elementary students raced across the finish line of a program that had them up and exercising early for more than a month.
Students had 30 days to complete 26 miles to finish the Northfield Mile Marathon, and the celebration Thursday morning capped off the event with 72 kids completing the program out of 116 who signed up. This is the fifth year Northfield has had the marathon program.
Three laps around the perimeter of the school equates to a mile. Kids can run or walk at their own pace, starting at 7:15 a.m. on school days so they can get their laps in before the school day starts.
“It’s pretty cool,” Northfield P.E. teacher Troy Svoboda said. “When they first start, it’s kind of overwhelming to think that they’re going to go 26 miles. But, then they do a mile a day and they start hammering it out.”
For each five miles, students are awarded a shoestring lanyard that becomes a necklace. Every five miles, the kids get a charm for the lanyard - a hand print, a glow-in-the-dark Bulldog paw, a running shoe, a colored Bulldog paw and a little runner. When they completed the marathon, the students received a medal furnished by Mike and Lisa Moravec and Bluffs Physical Therapy. On the final day, all participants received a bottle of water and a fruit snack.
“To see the kids get out here and give up that extra 15 or 30 minutes of sleep is pretty cool,” Svoboda said. “We have parents come out here. We have some grandparents and staff members who help out with this. The Zitterkopfs are over here on the corner, and they’ve been doing it since year-one.”
Mike and Laurie Zitterkopf are grandparents who man the southeast corner of the school to encourage participants and make sure they’re safe along the route.
“Our grandkids are here, and we think physical fitness is important,” Laurie Zitterkopf said. “We want to support the school as much as we can.”
This year, the Zitterkopfs added small moroccos to help with their cheering, but that wasn’t making enough noise, so they added a cowbell to their repertoire since high-fives are no longer allowed due to the coronavirus.
“The kids wanted more noise,” Mike Zitterkopf said. “We had a horn, but we wore it out after a week. It just broke the reed inside.”
Svoboda said he sees the program as an important way for kids to start their day.
“Physical exercise has a direct correlation with learning,” he said. “The kids who are more physically fit, more active, usually do better in school. They’re getting the blood pumping. They’re getting the oxygen flowing. They’re getting ready.
“It’s a little tough for that first week when the kids start, but after that, they do really well, so it’s a lot of fun.”
