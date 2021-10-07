 Skip to main content
Northfield students search for the perfect pumpkin
Northfield kindergartners and first graders took a field trip to Adams Family Pumpkin Patch on Friday, Oct. 1. The Courier's Olivia Wieseler captured some of the fun. 

Northfield first grader Parker Mehring shows off the pumpkin he chose to take home with him from his class's field trip to Adams Family Pumpkin Patch on Friday, Oct. 1.
First grader Trabor Worthman hoists a pumpkin on his shoulder as he attempts to carry it through the patch and back to the bus to take home.
Lilly Tanner attempts to get a friend's attention to show off the cool-looking starfish pumpkin she found while exploring the patch.
Northfield kindergartners race down the haybale slide during their field trip to Adams Family Pumpkin Patch Friday afternoon.
Kimberly Gannon sprawls out on the jump pad to rest a bit after a whirlwind of bouncing and flipping around.
Kynzlee Gevara scrunches up her face as she prepares to land a flip on the jump pad in the Adams Family Pumpkin Patch's fun yard on Friday, Oct. 1.
Kindergartner Yoanii Saenz-Casillas flips head over feet on the jump pad at Adams Family Pumpkin Patch on Friday afternoon.
Reporter

Olivia Wieseler is a reporter with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at 308-632-9051 or by emailing olivia.wieseler@starherald.com.

