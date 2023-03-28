The North Platte Natural Resources District announces that Greener Gardens Greenhouse staff will celebrate its birthday with its annual sustainability plant sale to be held May 15 through June 30.

Sales will be held from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Produce grown in the greenhouse is donated to local food pantries, with the cumulative total donated to date being 4,000 pounds. Parking will be at the front parking lot of the North Platte Natural Resources District office in Scottsbluff located at 100547 Airport Rd in Scottsbluff. The plant sale includes vegetables, herbs ornamentals, and Meyer lemon trees. Payment may be completed by cash, check, or credit card.

Tours of the geothermal greenhouse are available on Tuesday. If you have not toured the greenhouse, the public is invited to come enjoy a tour, for both large groups and just a few people. Contact Kirstee Schutte, 308-632-2749, to arrange a time slot,