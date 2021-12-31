NSCAS test scores released, learning loss evident

Kory Knight, GPS director of curriculum and assessment, said, “Because we have a lot of new information about areas where students need support, we’re able to target some of the skills and the needs that our students have in the whole child realm, not just academics, but as a whole child. Because if we’re lacking in other aspects of our whole child, then test scores are going to be affected.”

Most other Panhandle schools also saw drops of varying degrees, aside from Bridgeport Public Schools, which actually saw an increase of one point in ELA and no change in math. Again, though, there are a variety of reasons for why drawing these comparisons should be done cautiously.

“The test results, right now are so complex in nature as to why the test scores dipped, in our opinion, and it involves, first and foremost, the COVID situation and a lot of different things regarding learning loss and quarantines that were imposed on students, where they weren’t able to be in school,” Knight said. “Plus, we had had a hybrid learning situation going on and increased trauma due to the circumstances. And lastly, the test was modified in the midst of all of this. So the test — you really can’t compare. It’s like comparing apples to oranges right now.”