Octoberfest Revived proceeds donated to support local caused

After another successful Octoberfest Revived, donations totaling $4,000 were made to the Legacy of the Plains Museum and the Scotts Bluff County Fair on Wednesday, Dec. 29.
The Scotts Bluff County Fair received a donation of $2,500 from the festival’s proceeds. The donation will be used to help with the 135th anniversary of the county fair, Kendra Feather, Rural Radio promotions director, said.
The other $1,500 went to the Legacy of the Plains Museum to help teach area youth about culture and heritage, Feather said.
“We donate to the Legacy of the Plains to keep the heritage and traditions of the German Russian heritage. We’d just like to keep that going with the Legacy of the Plains,” she said.
Legacy of the Plains Museum Director Dave Wolf said the donation means a lot to the museum.
“It will go back into our general account coffers to be able to keep us open,” he said.
Wolf said he has plans to put the money to good use.
“There’s nothing for (area) third graders right now if you look at ESU programs,” he said. “We would like to do as a cultural day, because third grade history standards are culture and community.”
The program will be used to teach area youth about the richness of cultures in the valley.
“We can have an area where they would come so they can learn about the Germans from Russia, the Japanese, the Hispanic and have something cultural, to be able to learn. A lot of (area youth) don’t realize they could be Germans from Russia,” he said. “We want to be able to learn about that culture and the community’s history.”
There are several ways Wolf said he would like to teach the third graders about the state’s history.
This year, Octoberfest Revived drew in around 600 visitors.
“It was a really a great turnout. We had around 600 that came out this year,” Feather said. “This year, we had lots more sponsors. It was great. Yeah. We were happy, especially with the battle with COVID we’ve had, so we appreciate it.”
Feather said the fair donation will help put on the seventh Octoberfest Revived in October 2022. She said it is a lot of work getting the fairgrounds ready for the event.