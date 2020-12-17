Officials call streamgage vital for flood management

Meyer responded, “You’re about to find out, they’ll remove it.”

Knapper asked again what would happen to the streamgage with the three other cities agreeing to sign on, and the county rejecting the idea.

“OK, there’s a $500 dollar shortage, it’s going to cost them more to pull it out,” Knapper said.

“They don’t care,” Grummert said in the meeting.

In an interview, Grummert said the county has three bridges east of the gauge, two on Broadway and one at Sugar Factory Road that could be affected in a major flooding event.

“For $500, I think it’s an amazing tool to have. Is it gonna make or break us? No, but $500 isn’t going to either,” she said.

Newman said the U.S. Geological Service needs an answer soon.

“We’re behind their deadline, but we were working with them,” he said.

Newman said he’s going to give the presentation again at the next meeting, inviting Folck or others involved to explain floodplain mapping. He said another option, if the county is willing to pay $525, and the main issue is the signatory, then Newman said another city could take on that role and the county would pay their portion to them.