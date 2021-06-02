Olivia Longmore awarded P.E.O. Star Scholarship

Gering High School senior Olivia Longmore has been named the winner of a $2,500 international P.E.O. Star Scholarship.

Olivia was nominated by Gering Chapter GI in recognition of her excellence in academics, leadership, extracurricular activities and community service.

Olivia is the daughter of Amy Longmore of Scottsbluff and Craig Longmore of Bayard. She will be attending the University of Nebraska-Kearney in the fall, where she will major in social work in order to become a mental health therapist.

A 3.99 student at Gering High School, she has been involved in a wide variety of school activities including student body president, band, Jazz band, color guard, Harmony show choir, speech, mock trial, musicals, Honor Society, LEO Club, Key Club and German Club. Olivia also stays busy outside of school with Girl Scouts, where she has earned the Bronze, Silver and Gold Awards through the implementation of various community service projects.

In addition, Olivia serves on her church’s Praise Team and is a livestream technician. During her junior year, Olivia traveled to Marsberg, Germany, where she was a foreign exchange student until she was forced to return to Gering in March 2020 due to the pandemic.

The STARS scholarship is specifically for young women who are citizens or legal permanent residents of the United States or Canada, and who are graduating high school seniors at the time of application. A student must be recommended by a P.E.O. Chapter.