OLIVIA WIESELER: A disappointing end to 'spooky season'

A few weeks back, I wrote a column about how much I was warming up to the “spooky season,” not necessarily because I found a new love for scaring the bejeezez out of me, but because it correlated with a more peaceful harvest season, with all the warm colors of the changing leaves and ripe pumpkins.

Who would have thought that after brilliant weather for most of the month of October, Halloween itself would be a blustery, dreary day.

Normally I would welcome the beginning of winter weather, but for the first time in a while, I was actually disappointed to see snow on the ground.

For those who know me, this is a big deal. Winter is my favorite season, and snow is one of the main reasons. In fact, in college I wrote a column — which won honorable mention in the Society for Collegiate Journalists national contest — about all the rationale for winter being the superior season (check it out at bvtack.com).

However, on Oct. 31, 2021 I was actually bummed to see the wintery weather outside, and that was for two main reasons.

The first is that this is not the kind of winter weather that I actually enjoy. I love the days when a white blanket of snow lays on the entire down and the snowflakes on top glitter in the sunlight. It looks like a winter wonderland.