OLIVIA WIESELER: A disappointing end to 'spooky season'

A few weeks back, I wrote a column about how much I was warming up to the “spooky season,” not necessarily because I found a new love for scaring the bejeezez out of me, but because it correlated with a more peaceful harvest season, with all the warm colors of the changing leaves and ripe pumpkins.
Who would have thought that after brilliant weather for most of the month of October, Halloween itself would be a blustery, dreary day.
Normally I would welcome the beginning of winter weather, but for the first time in a while, I was actually disappointed to see snow on the ground.
For those who know me, this is a big deal. Winter is my favorite season, and snow is one of the main reasons. In fact, in college I wrote a column — which won honorable mention in the Society for Collegiate Journalists national contest — about all the rationale for winter being the superior season (check it out at bvtack.com).
However, on Oct. 31, 2021 I was actually bummed to see the wintery weather outside, and that was for two main reasons.
The first is that this is not the kind of winter weather that I actually enjoy. I love the days when a white blanket of snow lays on the entire down and the snowflakes on top glitter in the sunlight. It looks like a winter wonderland.
But the weather on Halloween wasn’t sparkly; it was soggy and mushy. It reminded me more of the disgusting time of year when spring tries to take over winter and everything is a wet, slushy mess. Usually in the winter, the snow my dog Benji steps in is nice and clean and doesn’t require too much clean-up after our walks. But on Sunday, I practically had to give him a full-on bath every time I took him outside.
And even now, all the days since Halloween have been foggy, wet and sad-looking. It’s not the magical wonderland that makes winter so beautiful. So, despite there having been snow on the ground, I didn’t enjoy it.
The second reason I was bummed out by the weather was because for once, I was actually prepared — and excited — to hand out candy to trick-or-treaters. I got a huge jack-o-lantern bowl filled to the brim with almost a dozen different candies. Benji was decked out in his Halloween sweater, and I kept my porch light on for nearly five hours.
I didn’t get a single costumed candy-seeker, and I blame it on the weather.
I had the opportunity to see many costumes and excited children on Friday during the downtown trick-or-treating, had it got me excited for the real deal on Sunday. And yet, the weather, I believe, discouraged many families from pursuing a second trick-or-treat trip around the community.
So now I’ve been sitting at my desk at the Star-Herald office with a large bowl of candy right next to me. Of course, my co-workers didn’t mind that I didn’t get any trick-or-treaters, but I can’t help but feel disappointed all over again every time I see the festive orange bowl.
Oh well. Hopefully next year the weather will be decent, and I’ll get to enjoy the delight on children’s faces as I compliment their costumes and hand out free sugar rushes. And if the Mother Nature doesn’t want to cooperate with prime trick-or-treating weather, then I at least expect a sparkly snow on the ground, and not squishy mush.