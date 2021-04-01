OLIVIA WIESELER: A lesson from my new favorite season

I’ve always said winter is my favorite season.
I know, I know. Farmers and ranchers would dislike me on the spot for that reason alone, not to mention a whole lot of other people.
With spring on the way, I’m not here to tell you how awesome winter is. I’m actually finding out I have a second favorite season: spring musical season.
The reason this is more of a blossoming favorite of mine is because I went to a small school in a very rural area where spring musicals were nonexistent. It’s sad really, because theater and other performing arts were, and still very much are, kind of my thing. But with a school as small as my high school alma mater, we had just enough students to keep the few programs we had running. There was no way we’d have been able to add one more thing for the students to participate in.
However, this spring I’ve had the privilege of covering the journeys of both Gering High School’s and Scottsbluff High School’s spring musicals, from beginning chorus rehearsals up to dress rehearsals next week. Every step of the way, I have been awed by the amount of hard work and talent that is not only up on the stage, but surrounding all aspects of the productions.
Most recently, I had the opportunity to meet and visit with two key people in the Valley’s musical scene: Angie and Raul Aguallo.
The amount of work these two put in for the high school students of Gering and Scottsbluff floored me, especially since they no long have children at either school. This couple has been building high school spring musical sets since 2011 for Scottsbluff and 2014 for Gering. They told me stories about their favorite sets to build, the students and people they’ve encountered through their work and some of their more interesting learning experiences, particularly at the beginning of their set building career.
I think the thing that stuck with me the most, though, was their sense of tying the communities together through their work.
Both Raul and Angie said that over the past decade or so while they’ve been helping both schools, they’ve seen a growing connection between the two schools, at least in the musical world. But to me, it looked like it was influencing even outside the musical programs, seeing how much the communities get involved with the musicals by donating props and lending set pieces. Students from both schools are going to each other’s productions, and even other events.
Just a couple weeks ago I spoke to a Scottsbluff student’s mom who mentioned that her child was happy for a Gering student’s success in speech, despite their rivalry. I find that kind of friendly competition quite beautiful.
As someone who is still relatively new to the area, I’ve been briefly educated in the rivalry between the two schools, and even the communities. I don’t entirely understand where it stems from, other than the fact that every school and town has their rivalries. We definitely have them back home in northeast Nebraska.
But I think it’s really neat to see two communities that are so physically close and have a strong rivalrous history come together and begin to turn that rivalry into friendly competition. It’s almost like two siblings always trying to outdo each other — in the end, they care about supporting each other more than being the best. I think that’s something a lot more communities in rural Nebraska can and should take notes from.
So, thank you, Raul and Angie, for giving me a little glimpse into the communities this week and showing me what it’s like for communities to be neighborly. And thank you for your work with the musical productions. I’m looking forward to seeing both of them.
Tickets for both musicals are on sale now.