OLIVIA WIESELER: A lesson from my new favorite season

The amount of work these two put in for the high school students of Gering and Scottsbluff floored me, especially since they no long have children at either school. This couple has been building high school spring musical sets since 2011 for Scottsbluff and 2014 for Gering. They told me stories about their favorite sets to build, the students and people they’ve encountered through their work and some of their more interesting learning experiences, particularly at the beginning of their set building career.

I think the thing that stuck with me the most, though, was their sense of tying the communities together through their work.

Both Raul and Angie said that over the past decade or so while they’ve been helping both schools, they’ve seen a growing connection between the two schools, at least in the musical world. But to me, it looked like it was influencing even outside the musical programs, seeing how much the communities get involved with the musicals by donating props and lending set pieces. Students from both schools are going to each other’s productions, and even other events.

Just a couple weeks ago I spoke to a Scottsbluff student’s mom who mentioned that her child was happy for a Gering student’s success in speech, despite their rivalry. I find that kind of friendly competition quite beautiful.