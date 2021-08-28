OLIVIA WIESELER: A reflection from the mountains

Everyone needs a break once in a while. And not just a day or two away from work or school, but a chance to really get away from the mundane day to day and into the beautiful world that is our home.
Too often, I think we take the nature that surrounds us for granted. Last week, I had the opportunity to hike in the mountains in Breckenridge, Colorado. It was stunning.
I would revel in the massive mountains that stood before me, and then marvel at the tiniest of details left in the colorful foliage right at my feet. I found it fascinating to watch a squirrel leap from tree branch to wobbly tree branch, barely landing on the tip, graceful as a funambulist. Every sound — from the crunching of leaves under my feet to the wind whistling through the evergreen trees — seemed almost muted, yet echoed as it bounced around the tall rocks.
Crazy how such differently beautiful things can exist in the same world at the same time. Every time I think about how intricately beautiful nature is in all of its forms, it blows my mind.
Some might look at it and think how awesomely random it all is. Some might admire the math and science behind it all. For me, it’s evidence of an omnipotent artist’s masterpiece.
Whatever it is to you though, it’s worth even the smallest moment to step back and truly see and feel, to experience, the natural world.
The hustle and bustle of everyday life, even for us rural country folk, can sometimes cause us to forget to see the beauty that surrounds us. Whether its zipping from meeting to meeting, working in the field sun up to sun down, chasing down a story or arguing with a faceless internet stranger, we all can get caught up in our work, in our disagreements, in our lives, and forget where we came from.
The human world may now consist of concrete buildings, cushy living and fancy gizmos and gadgets, but it wasn’t always like that. I’m not saying we should go back to living the primitive caveman lifestyle, but the natural beauty in this world is dying. As cool as self-driving cars and advanced military weapons and cutesy automated baby dolls are, they don’t compare to the original earthly masterpiece.
I implore you to take a step back to appreciate what is still left, and then do what you can to preserve it. Money and toys and technology and things are all temporary. They all change or fail overtime. But nature doesn’t have to. We can work toward less waste, energy conservation and the use of renewable resources. There are things we can do to ensure the mountains and the trees and the flora and the fauna will remain for generations to come.
Wouldn’t you want your children and your children’s children to have the opportunity to take a step back from their day to day lives and find solace in the colorful landscape of nature, too?