OLIVIA WIESELER: A reflection from the mountains

The hustle and bustle of everyday life, even for us rural country folk, can sometimes cause us to forget to see the beauty that surrounds us. Whether its zipping from meeting to meeting, working in the field sun up to sun down, chasing down a story or arguing with a faceless internet stranger, we all can get caught up in our work, in our disagreements, in our lives, and forget where we came from.

The human world may now consist of concrete buildings, cushy living and fancy gizmos and gadgets, but it wasn’t always like that. I’m not saying we should go back to living the primitive caveman lifestyle, but the natural beauty in this world is dying. As cool as self-driving cars and advanced military weapons and cutesy automated baby dolls are, they don’t compare to the original earthly masterpiece.

I implore you to take a step back to appreciate what is still left, and then do what you can to preserve it. Money and toys and technology and things are all temporary. They all change or fail overtime. But nature doesn’t have to. We can work toward less waste, energy conservation and the use of renewable resources. There are things we can do to ensure the mountains and the trees and the flora and the fauna will remain for generations to come.

Wouldn’t you want your children and your children’s children to have the opportunity to take a step back from their day to day lives and find solace in the colorful landscape of nature, too?

