OLIVIA WIESELER: A visit to Westlawn on Memorial Day

Growing up, I don’t think I completely understood what exactly Memorial Day was commemorating. I knew it was a weekend in which many of my friends went camping and a day in which my family would visit graves of family members I never knew, then grill burgers and brats.

As I got older, I started to gain a better understanding of the holiday. However, I never fully appreciated its importance until I attended the Westlawn Cemetery Memorial Day Service on Monday.

It’s crazy how far away war seems when you don’t live it. Reading about World War I, World War II, Vietnam, Korea, Iraq out of a history book — they all felt like distant fairytales, some with happy endings and some not so much. It’s hard to understand the personal impact on individual lives without hearing those stories firsthand.

When American Legion Post 36 Commander Kent Holmes began to tear up reading the student letters and talking about his lost friends, it hit me just how personal war can get.

And not only war. Just serving in the military in one form or another can be life-changing, at least from what I’ve learned. It’s a lifestyle of putting the nation and its people ahead of your own life, whether it’s in danger or not. And that’s heroic.