OLIVIA WIESELER: A visit to Westlawn on Memorial Day

Growing up, I don’t think I completely understood what exactly Memorial Day was commemorating. I knew it was a weekend in which many of my friends went camping and a day in which my family would visit graves of family members I never knew, then grill burgers and brats.
As I got older, I started to gain a better understanding of the holiday. However, I never fully appreciated its importance until I attended the Westlawn Cemetery Memorial Day Service on Monday.
It’s crazy how far away war seems when you don’t live it. Reading about World War I, World War II, Vietnam, Korea, Iraq out of a history book — they all felt like distant fairytales, some with happy endings and some not so much. It’s hard to understand the personal impact on individual lives without hearing those stories firsthand.
When American Legion Post 36 Commander Kent Holmes began to tear up reading the student letters and talking about his lost friends, it hit me just how personal war can get.
And not only war. Just serving in the military in one form or another can be life-changing, at least from what I’ve learned. It’s a lifestyle of putting the nation and its people ahead of your own life, whether it’s in danger or not. And that’s heroic.
Those who have risked their own life for the lives of others must be celebrated — both living and deceased. That’s why we have different holidays recognizing them: Armed Forces Day for those who are serving their country; Veterans Day for those who came back from the service; Memorial Day for those who’ve passed, whether peacefully or while on active duty.
Memorial Day just might be one of the toughest, yet most important of those days to celebrate, because it is about remembering loved ones lost. It’s one of those days where you cry happy tears as you long for friends and family who have left this earth, but also know they are in a better place.
No matter how difficult it might be to remember, it’s what keeps their sacrifices, honor and memory alive. As long as we have Memorial Day, they live on.
But really, such honor and celebration of life lived does not need to be confined to one day out of the year. Maybe it’s time that more of us make a point to visit our departed loved ones more often. I’m not saying we should let ourselves get caught in the past, but I don’t think we need to wait an entire year before stepping foot in Westlawn or Fairview or any other burial place again.
Let’s remember our ancestors, especially those who served and died for this country, not just on Memorial Day, but regular days too. After all, they did not choose which days they wanted to risk their lives for us. They did it every day.