OLIVIA WIESELER: Advice for graduates and bored people

Someone recently asked me where I’ve all traveled. Just five years ago, if they would have asked me that, I wouldn’t have been able to say anything outside the Midwest. Until my freshman year of college, the farthest I traveled was to Indiana. I hadn’t even been to the west side of this, my home state.

When I answered the question a few weeks ago, I was able to name 16 states, the nation’s capital and three countries. That’s because I learned a very valuable lesson in college: take every opportunity that presents itself to you.

I went into college as a shy freshman with no plans to do anything big or go anywhere special — I just never thought about it. Then a mentor suggested I take a two-week class in Florida through my college. I thought it was ridiculous, how could I do something like that? But then I realized, why not?

That trip opened up a whole new side of myself I didn’t know I had. I found out that I loved to travel, I loved to tell stories and I to do more than get by in classes and hide in my dorm room. All because I took a chance on an opportunity placed in front of me.