OLIVIA WIESELER: Advice for graduates and bored people

Someone recently asked me where I’ve all traveled. Just five years ago, if they would have asked me that, I wouldn’t have been able to say anything outside the Midwest. Until my freshman year of college, the farthest I traveled was to Indiana. I hadn’t even been to the west side of this, my home state.
When I answered the question a few weeks ago, I was able to name 16 states, the nation’s capital and three countries. That’s because I learned a very valuable lesson in college: take every opportunity that presents itself to you.
I went into college as a shy freshman with no plans to do anything big or go anywhere special — I just never thought about it. Then a mentor suggested I take a two-week class in Florida through my college. I thought it was ridiculous, how could I do something like that? But then I realized, why not?
That trip opened up a whole new side of myself I didn’t know I had. I found out that I loved to travel, I loved to tell stories and I to do more than get by in classes and hide in my dorm room. All because I took a chance on an opportunity placed in front of me.
As we begin to wrap up the end of the school year and the craziness of graduation month, students of all ages have been able to reminisce on the past year and now are looking forward to the future. People are offering advice left and right, so I thought I’d throw my two cents in as well. Opportunities are everywhere, but it’s up to each one of us to seize them or let them pass by. My encouragement is to do the former as often as you can. At the most, it can change the way you see the world; at the very least, it keeps life interesting.
And this goes for everyone, not just high school seniors or college graduates. Oftentimes we can get stuck in a rut with our lives becoming monotonous with the same routine day in and day out. The best way to fix that is to seize the opportunities to you have in front of you — whether that’s something as small as taking advantage of a sunny day by going for a long walk outdoors or as large as leaving your job to pursue your own business venture or somewhere in the middle by accepting a leadership position in an organization.
To quote my current favorite musical artist AJR, “Adventure is out there, so why am I in here, today?” We all have different opportunities placed in front of us every day, whether we realize it or not. If we want to make the most of this life — because it is not a long one — then we should be getting out there and seizing every moment we can.
So I’ll ask you this: why are you in here today?