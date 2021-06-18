OLIVIA WIESELER: An examination of the people before us

In reality, most people walked while the wagon pulled all their provisions; many people traveled in groups and spread out across the land — 500,000 people made the trek at some point; and it was still the time period when whatever the man of the house says goes, including if the entire family was to uproot their lives for a potential opportunity across the country.

Then, to think that all these things took place on the same land we walk on today, it’s incredible. Those weird rock formations that have become just the backdrop behind Walmart or a random high school hangout are the same ones that men, women and children touched nearly 200 years ago as they journeyed west with not much more than each other.

In fact, the reason I was with Reddish last week was so she could explain the tour she is offering of the area — one in which she shows exactly where these people walked the earth. If you know where to look — and Reddish does — you can still see some of the ruts these wagons left in the area.

I don’t know about you, but really looking across the valley and picturing hundreds of wagons kicking up dust where trees and buildings now stand can transport you back in time and make you wonder what those pioneers were thinking, risking such a dangerous journey with only a sliver of hope for something better.