OLIVIA WIESELER: An examination of the people before us

When I was young, we didn’t have internet for a long time, so we only played computer games that we owned on discs. One of my favorites was the Oregon Trail game. My siblings and I played it for hours on end, despite the crushing defeat after defeat of our entire party dying before reaching our destination every single time.
Back then it was just a tough (we would have argued rigged) computer game. But today, especially after spending a couple hours with public historian Sandra Reddish last week, I realized how much history that game taught me — and how many things it left out. For one thing, it never occurred to me that Edgar Allan Poe, the great American poet and writer, died around the time pioneers were moving out west along the Oregon Trail. Those two moments in United States history are never talked about in the same class period, let alone mentioned in the same sentence.
And yet, Reddish brought these two significant historical events together as an example of the importance of understanding the Oregon Trail in the context of all other historical happenings in the country, and around the world, at that same time.
In the time I spent with her, she also debunked the popular beliefs that everyone road in the ox- or horse-drawn wagon across the country, that they traveled in a single line with no other groups and that the entire family was gung-ho about moving west.
In reality, most people walked while the wagon pulled all their provisions; many people traveled in groups and spread out across the land — 500,000 people made the trek at some point; and it was still the time period when whatever the man of the house says goes, including if the entire family was to uproot their lives for a potential opportunity across the country.
Then, to think that all these things took place on the same land we walk on today, it’s incredible. Those weird rock formations that have become just the backdrop behind Walmart or a random high school hangout are the same ones that men, women and children touched nearly 200 years ago as they journeyed west with not much more than each other.
In fact, the reason I was with Reddish last week was so she could explain the tour she is offering of the area — one in which she shows exactly where these people walked the earth. If you know where to look — and Reddish does — you can still see some of the ruts these wagons left in the area.
I don’t know about you, but really looking across the valley and picturing hundreds of wagons kicking up dust where trees and buildings now stand can transport you back in time and make you wonder what those pioneers were thinking, risking such a dangerous journey with only a sliver of hope for something better.
Then Reddish reminded me: these pioneers aren’t any different from you or me.
“How many people do you know that are selling their stuff and moving somewhere else right now?” she asked me. “I bet you know two or three, for jobs or for whatever reason. So, you know, that’s it’s nothing new. It’s just human nature, moving to better opportunities.”
I thought about it briefly and realized she was right. I have plenty of friends and family members who have up and left the comfort of their hometowns, states or even country for a new experience, some even without having any plan for when they got there. While the nature of travel has changed immensely, the human drive to search for new opportunities really hasn’t. We take risks just like our Oregon Trail ancestors did.
“This is truly an American story, but it’s nothing new,” Reddish explained. “I mean, some people have described Americans as restless, and I believe that.”
Considering even I have moved seven hours from home to a place I had never been before in the hopes of learning and experiencing something new, I’d have to say I believe it too.