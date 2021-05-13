OLIVIA WIESELER: Closure for the final chapter

With how hard I worked and all the late nights of studying, writing, researching and editing I put in, I wanted that triumphant day to celebrate my survival through some of the most mentally taxing years of my life.

I know for some people college graduation ceremonies aren’t worth attending. It’s a long ceremony just to walk across the stage and accept an empty diploma cover. And now, most of us had already moved on, gotten jobs or are working towards an even higher education. Why come back?

Let me tell you, not walking through Old Main’s arch and across the stage to accept the diploma, with friends, family and faculty cheering you on, it was like reading a really good book, only to get to the end and realize someone had ripped out the last chapter.

I needed closure.

And I needed to see my friends. I had left the Midwest in January 2020 for an internship in Washington, D.C., with the expectation that I would see my friends in a few months again for graduation. Besides a small few, I didn’t see any of my friends, professors or mentors again for another year and a half. This 2020 graduation in 2021 gave me the opportunity to see my BVU family altogether in one place one last time.