OLIVIA WIESELER: Closure for the final chapter

I graduated last weekend — 515 days after I took my last final, 374 days after I completed my final internship, 351 days after my original graduation date.
Honestly, I wasn’t sure I was going to graduate. I had the grades for it, of course, but COVID threw a wrench in my classmates’ and my ability to physically walk across the stage to accept our diplomas.
My alma mater, Buena Vista University, did their best to make up for it. They did a virtual slideshow of the graduates, and at one point, had planned to hold the class of 2020’s commencement over homecoming weekend in October. Then COVID hit harder.
It finally got to the point where it seemed like the class of 2020 would never get their time in the spotlight. So we moved on.
Thankfully, the Star-Herald and Gering Courier offices accepted me even though I never graduated college. Although it did help that I eventually received my diploma in the mail over the summer.
Still, it didn’t feel like I had really graduated.
As a digital media major, I was on the campus’ TV station staff, and I helped broadcast the previous three graduation ceremonies that took place during my college career. I knew what was coming, and I saw firsthand the excitement on seniors’ faces as they prepared for their next journey.
With how hard I worked and all the late nights of studying, writing, researching and editing I put in, I wanted that triumphant day to celebrate my survival through some of the most mentally taxing years of my life.
I know for some people college graduation ceremonies aren’t worth attending. It’s a long ceremony just to walk across the stage and accept an empty diploma cover. And now, most of us had already moved on, gotten jobs or are working towards an even higher education. Why come back?
Let me tell you, not walking through Old Main’s arch and across the stage to accept the diploma, with friends, family and faculty cheering you on, it was like reading a really good book, only to get to the end and realize someone had ripped out the last chapter.
I needed closure.
And I needed to see my friends. I had left the Midwest in January 2020 for an internship in Washington, D.C., with the expectation that I would see my friends in a few months again for graduation. Besides a small few, I didn’t see any of my friends, professors or mentors again for another year and a half. This 2020 graduation in 2021 gave me the opportunity to see my BVU family altogether in one place one last time.
Many people have said it before, but if COVID has taught society anything, it’s to not take life for granted. Be thankful for the time you get with loved ones. Take whatever opportunity you have to see them, talk to them, love on them. You never know when the next time you spend time with them will be.
That’s why I was willing to drive nine hours for a ceremony that should have happened 351 days ago. I had many classmates who didn’t show because they had moved on and didn’t feel like it was worth walking across a stage for something they already received in the mail. But for me, graduation was more than receiving an empty case. I got to connect with old friends, come back to campus, make the last memories of my BVU career.
I was finally able to live the last chapter of my BVU story.