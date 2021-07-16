OLIVIA WIESELER: Don't get healthy; be healthy

I’m not usually much of a morning person, but lately I’ve been getting up at 5 a.m. every morning to work out. I’m not sure why — I haven’t exercised regularly since high school.
Maybe I’ve finally turned a new leaf and actually want to live a healthier lifestyle … or maybe I’ve become a masochist who loves the feeling of my lungs on fire and dropping dead at any moment.
OK, it’s not that bad, but I have come to realize just how out of shape I am, my most recent testimony being my hike up the Monument earlier this week. My friend walked nonchalantly next to me while I forcefully dragged my feet to the top.
My face became a tomato, my feet bricks, my legs lead pipes. You might as well have called me the big bad wolf, except there was nothing scary about my huffing and puffing and I wouldn’t have even been able to blow out a candle, let alone blow down a house, by the time a reached the top of the bluff.
But that’s the thing — despite how out of shape I am, despite how embarrassed I was of my tomato face, despite my lungs cursing every step I took, I kept going.
It’s always been a struggle for me to stay active after leaving the luxury of obligatory exercise through high school sports. And unfortunately, I’ve let that inactivity get the better of me over the past few years.
It began as denial that I was getting more and more out of shape, until it turned into the thought of “Why should I even try anymore? I’m already the way I am, and it’s going to take forever to get back to where I was.”
But the more I’ve been trying lately, the more I’m realizing that it’s not necessarily about the results; it’s about the effort.
Before, I never wanted to work out because I knew I was going to be disappointed in my lack of fitness. I didn’t want to go to the gym because I was embarrassed for others to see my poorly conditioned state.
But then, as I began getting my courage to step foot in the gym once again, a friend said to me, “At least you are making the effort to be active.”
That’s when I realized he was right. The goal shouldn’t be about reaching a destination weight or forming a certain amount of muscle mass; it should be about living a generally healthier lifestyle.
Instead of giving up because I don’t see results right away, I just have to keep going. I realized that it doesn’t matter how out of shape I am now, or what others might think of my feeble attempts at going for a jog; what matters is that I’m trying. And I’m not just trying to get healthy; I’m trying to be healthy.
For the longest time, I let myself worry about what physically fit people would think of me. I pictured them wondering why an unfit person who started wheezing after three minutes of running on the treadmill would ever consider coming to a place where athletes trained and weight-lifters maxed out at 300 pounds or more on bench press. I was convinced that people training for marathons would pass me on sidewalk paths, judging my strained breathing.
But now I know that at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter if you have rock hard abs or jiggle a bit when you jump up and down. If you are working towards a healthier lifestyle, then you are doing your part.
So instead of being ashamed of my huffing and puffing, I’m going to embrace it. Rather than letting it be a sign of weakness, it will be a sign of this big bad wolf’s strength to keep going.