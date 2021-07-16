OLIVIA WIESELER: Don't get healthy; be healthy

It began as denial that I was getting more and more out of shape, until it turned into the thought of “Why should I even try anymore? I’m already the way I am, and it’s going to take forever to get back to where I was.”

But the more I’ve been trying lately, the more I’m realizing that it’s not necessarily about the results; it’s about the effort.

Before, I never wanted to work out because I knew I was going to be disappointed in my lack of fitness. I didn’t want to go to the gym because I was embarrassed for others to see my poorly conditioned state.

But then, as I began getting my courage to step foot in the gym once again, a friend said to me, “At least you are making the effort to be active.”

That’s when I realized he was right. The goal shouldn’t be about reaching a destination weight or forming a certain amount of muscle mass; it should be about living a generally healthier lifestyle.

Instead of giving up because I don’t see results right away, I just have to keep going. I realized that it doesn’t matter how out of shape I am now, or what others might think of my feeble attempts at going for a jog; what matters is that I’m trying. And I’m not just trying to get healthy; I’m trying to be healthy.