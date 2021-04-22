OLIVIA WIESELER: Endless opportunities

On Monday, I had the opportunity to witness slime cling to magnets, students transform into birds, rockets launch into the air by a straw and water turn into foam.
Science and math were never my favorite subjects in school, but after spending two hours at Geil Elementary’s STEM Day, I thought I might have made a mistake in shaming them to the bottom of my career list. But then again, I didn’t know you could have so much fun with STEM.
When I was in school, the only “stem” any of us knew about was in relation to a plant. As far as I knew, there was no acronym that advocated for education and interest in the science, technology, engineering and math subjects — they were just the hard classes.
The educational experiences and learning opportunities that students in this community are provided blows me away. Students have teachers and community members who genuinely care about their well-being and their growth as an individual. The high school is even partnering with WNCC to provide career assessment quizzes to incoming or returning students every year to help them figure out their path beyond high school, and then use that information to cater their course schedule to their career interests.
I think the number of educational opportunities and the dedication of the teachers in this area, especially during this insanely crazy year, is an incredible strength of this community that shouldn't be taken for granted. Gering High School students have competed, and performed well, in national competitions like the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow contest. Elementary students have already begun to receive scholarships toward higher education. Junior high kids have hatched fish eggs in partnership with Nebraska Game and Parks.
The opportunities here seem endless, and I’m constantly amazed every time I show up at one of the schools to do a story on all the neat things these kids are doing. I implore you, don’t let your children take these opportunities for granted, and please encourage them to fully participate in whatever comes up.
Our experiences are what make us who we are, and the more opportunities that children can take advantage of, the more likely they will be able to figure out who exactly they are and what their purpose in life will be. Not everyone has that chance to try so many different things, and definitely not as early on as many of the kids in this community do.
So again, I say encourage your children to experience all that the schools and community have to offer. And thank you for giving me the opportunity to learn something new every day from them and to live vicariously through them by telling their stories.
I must say, sometimes it’s difficult to restrain myself from joining them in all their fun ventures — it took quite a lot to keep me from jumping right into that foam alongside the Geil fourth-graders on STEM Day.