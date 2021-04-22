OLIVIA WIESELER: Endless opportunities

On Monday, I had the opportunity to witness slime cling to magnets, students transform into birds, rockets launch into the air by a straw and water turn into foam.

Science and math were never my favorite subjects in school, but after spending two hours at Geil Elementary’s STEM Day, I thought I might have made a mistake in shaming them to the bottom of my career list. But then again, I didn’t know you could have so much fun with STEM.

When I was in school, the only “stem” any of us knew about was in relation to a plant. As far as I knew, there was no acronym that advocated for education and interest in the science, technology, engineering and math subjects — they were just the hard classes.

The educational experiences and learning opportunities that students in this community are provided blows me away. Students have teachers and community members who genuinely care about their well-being and their growth as an individual. The high school is even partnering with WNCC to provide career assessment quizzes to incoming or returning students every year to help them figure out their path beyond high school, and then use that information to cater their course schedule to their career interests.