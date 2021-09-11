OLIVIA WIESELER: How 9/11 impacted a 3-year-old

I was three years old when two planes struck the Twin Towers, a plane crashed into the Pentagon and a plane crash landed into a Pennsylvania field on Sept. 11, 2001. I was too young to remember that day, and I was too young to receive any formal education on the event — it hadn’t been written in the history books yet.
Still, when Sept. 11 comes around every year, I feel more and more connected to that moment in our nation’s history. Every year, I read a new story from that day, a new person tells me their recollections, new information is uncovered and reported; all of this shapes my personal understanding of that single day.
One of my most impactful experiences was when I visited the 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York City about a year and a half ago. I saw rubble left in the wake of the Twin Tower collapses, I listened to recordings of family members saying goodbye to their loved ones over the phone, I gazed at photographs of rescue missions, and I walked through exhibits of military activities that led to the death of Osama bin Laden.
I spent over four hours there, soaking in all of the tragedy and heroism and patriotism that was associated with a day that has been, and will continue to be, remembered every single year in American history.
The intense emotion that museum made me feel now sticks with me, and just like others will never forget that day in 2001, I’ll never forget how that day made me feel 19 years later.
The fact is, despite not remembering the day specifically, it still changed my world forever, without me even realizing it. I never knew a day when airports weren’t laden with aggressive security measures or when we didn’t have troops in the Middle East. I grew up in a world where the latest news on terrorist organizations was part of everyday conversation and various surveillance techniques became so commonplace that most of my peers felt perfectly comfortable making not-so-sarcastic jokes about being watched.
For me, the results of 9/11 were never radical changes, just the norm. Even though I knew the world was significantly different during the first three years of my life, I never felt that difference. It often made me wonder if the one big historical, world-changing moment I would have in my life was one I wouldn’t remember.
Now, when I think about that in the middle of a stubborn pandemic, I realize I might have gotten a glimpse into what that historical day was like. I think about how these last couple years will go down in the history books, how I remember exactly where I was when the entire country shut down, how so many people tragically lost their lives, how the world will never be the same again, and how many 3-year-olds won’t remember they endured it all too.
This year, when flags wave half-mast on Sept. 11, I think I’ll have a better understanding of the significance of this day in American history than I ever had before — and it breaks my heart.