OLIVIA WIESELER: How 9/11 impacted a 3-year-old

The fact is, despite not remembering the day specifically, it still changed my world forever, without me even realizing it. I never knew a day when airports weren’t laden with aggressive security measures or when we didn’t have troops in the Middle East. I grew up in a world where the latest news on terrorist organizations was part of everyday conversation and various surveillance techniques became so commonplace that most of my peers felt perfectly comfortable making not-so-sarcastic jokes about being watched.

For me, the results of 9/11 were never radical changes, just the norm. Even though I knew the world was significantly different during the first three years of my life, I never felt that difference. It often made me wonder if the one big historical, world-changing moment I would have in my life was one I wouldn’t remember.

Now, when I think about that in the middle of a stubborn pandemic, I realize I might have gotten a glimpse into what that historical day was like. I think about how these last couple years will go down in the history books, how I remember exactly where I was when the entire country shut down, how so many people tragically lost their lives, how the world will never be the same again, and how many 3-year-olds won’t remember they endured it all too.

This year, when flags wave half-mast on Sept. 11, I think I’ll have a better understanding of the significance of this day in American history than I ever had before — and it breaks my heart.

