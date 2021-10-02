OLIVIA WIESELER: I have a problem and I admit it

Hey everyone! Did you miss me? First of all, let me apologize for skipping out on my column two weeks in a row. Trust me, it’s not something I like to do, but the last few weeks have been crazy busy.
With school finally getting into full swing with fall activities and harvest providing many celebratory opportunities, I felt like I was living at the office for a little while. But such is the life of a reporter, am I right?
While I had an idea of what I was getting myself into when I signed up for this career, I don’t think I completely realized what it would mean for other aspects of my life—primarily my social life and my life at home. Both have been relatively non-existent for a few months, but I had been making some headway in finding an evening or two a week for an outing with friends.
However, I didn’t realize how bad my home life had gotten until my mom came to visit me this weekend.
When I say home life, I mean the general time that I spend at home, in which I would usually be doing things like cooking, cleaning, bills and other chores I need to do to sustain a living.
Let’s just say, my mom had to basically host an intervention.
You see, I have a bit of a hoarding tendency. It’s not something I’ve admitted until recently, but after all, the first step of solving a problem is admitting you have one. My excuses for my hoarding habits include my sentimentalism and forgetfulness, as well as my potentially unhealthy over-desire to conserve.
First, I have a hard time letting go of stuff because I’ll remember it was from that one time with that one person, and I don’t want to throw it away because it would be like throwing away a memory for me.
If that wasn’t the reason for me keeping something, I’d often think it would be useful again sometime, even if that sometime is five, 10 or 20 years down the road. I’m somewhat mindful of the trash that humans produce every day, and that I have much more than what others around the world have. I hate to throw things away that someone else might find useful, especially if it just sits in a landfill, taking up space.
Still, there’s a point in time when these excuses become just that — excuses. It got to the point that my tiny little apartment had just about every inch of wall space covered; my floors were getting more difficult to maneuver around with all the extra, unnecessary furniture. My poor one-year-old puppy Benji (you remember him, right?) barely had any room to actually play.
I’m admitting to you all these problems for one specific reason: to let you know that there is hope.
Even though I was letting my apartment get taken over by stuff, I recognized the problem before it got worse, and I reached out to someone who I knew could help — my mom.
She’s an organization queen and great at convincing me (or forcing me) to get rid of things I no longer need and are taking up space. I managed to remove six large pieces of furniture from my apartment, as well as throw away loads of irrelevant odds-and-ends items. We even managed to make room for a full size bed, which didn’t seem possible beforehand.
Let me tell you, it felt like an entire weight was lifted off my chest, and I didn’t even realize it was there until after it was gone.
Now, I know that there’s a chance that my apartment will fill back up again, but at least I can better recognize my tendencies and try to prevent them before I let them get the better of me. That’s how you fix something, right? Just a little at a time.
My hope is that my story might help you with whatever challenge or bad habit you may be facing. In my experience, the key is recognizing and admitting the problem, find the right resources that can help you and start making changes a little bit at a time.
Finding ways to live a healthier life, in whatever way that might be, is definitely worth it. I can honestly say that the changes I’ve made have already improved my mood and my motivation. I still got a ways to go, but I now know that I can do it, and I know you can too. Here’s to us living healthier lives.