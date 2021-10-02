OLIVIA WIESELER: I have a problem and I admit it

First, I have a hard time letting go of stuff because I’ll remember it was from that one time with that one person, and I don’t want to throw it away because it would be like throwing away a memory for me.

If that wasn’t the reason for me keeping something, I’d often think it would be useful again sometime, even if that sometime is five, 10 or 20 years down the road. I’m somewhat mindful of the trash that humans produce every day, and that I have much more than what others around the world have. I hate to throw things away that someone else might find useful, especially if it just sits in a landfill, taking up space.

Still, there’s a point in time when these excuses become just that — excuses. It got to the point that my tiny little apartment had just about every inch of wall space covered; my floors were getting more difficult to maneuver around with all the extra, unnecessary furniture. My poor one-year-old puppy Benji (you remember him, right?) barely had any room to actually play.

I’m admitting to you all these problems for one specific reason: to let you know that there is hope.

Even though I was letting my apartment get taken over by stuff, I recognized the problem before it got worse, and I reached out to someone who I knew could help — my mom.