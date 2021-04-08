OLIVIA WIESELER: If Stitch were in a dog show

When I was younger, I had a hard time choosing a favorite animal because I loved all of them. I was convinced for a while that I was going to be a vet or a zookeeper, but then I realized how much I dislike discussing the insides of living things.
Still, that doesn’t stop me from enjoying playing with and watching animals. That’s why I was really excited when I was asked to cover the Scottsbluff Kennel Club AKC Dog Show last Friday, April 2.
This was my first time ever seeing a dog show. The most experience I’ve had with one before this was watching the first 10 minutes or so of the show that comes on after the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade before the TV gets turned off for dinner.
While at the Scottsbluff show, I was amazed by the focus, control and obedience these dogs had. I was floored by their intelligence and the tricks they could do at their handlers’ commands. I didn’t entirely know what the dogs needed to do to impress the judges, but they definitely had me impressed.
The part that got me the most was how over 900 dogs could all be in one place at the same time, and it not be total and utter chaos. The barking was kept to a minimum, I didn’t see a ton of "accidents" and the only dogs running around were the ones who were supposed to be running in the competition ring.
The more I watched, the more I couldn’t help myself thinking Benji wouldn’t last 10 seconds here.
Benji is my one-year-and-five-day-old Peke-a-Chon (Pekingese/Bichon Frise). He is the cutest, cuddliest, sweetest boy you’ll ever meet — and I’m convinced he’s an alien.
Training Benji has been a bit of a challenge to say the least. In the past nine months I’ve had him, he has managed to eat a whole bag of chocolate peanuts, drag a friend’s cat around by the front leg, tip over a lidded trash can and go through its contents, rip out all the stuffing in his bed, climb into the box spring of my previous roommate’s bed, throw toys at his blind and deaf uncle Sno-ball and shred my Walmart sackfull of Hobby Lobby craft materials.
Don’t get me wrong, everyone who meets him adores him. But those who have had the opportunity to spend extended periods of time know what I’m talking about. One friend who babysat him for a weekend called him the Duke of Terror. My mom calls him Stitch from the Disney show "Lilo and Stitch." He’s just … different.
Now, I know a lot of the behavior in a dog comes from his training — and I am by no means good at training dogs — but I am putting some of the blame on Benji.
There is no way that I could get this little guy to listen to me in the way so many of the dogs at the dog show listen to their handlers. I mean, look at the photo. You can’t tell me that this looks like a dog show dog.
If Benji — or should I say Stitch? — was in a dog show, he’d bulldoze over the veteran dogs, chew through the signs at the rally stations and stubbornly sit in the middle of the walkway. Even the few tricks I have been able to teach him, he does half-heartedly. He thinks laying on his side is good enough for rolling over.
I think I’m OK with that though. He might not be show dog material, but Benji’s crazy antics, while challenging to deal with, have made my life a lot more interesting. I never know what silly thing he is going to do next, and he keeps me on my toes. Besides, I can’t imagine his wiggle-butt ever walking in a straight line.
The day my furry white terror of a best friend starts listening to me is the day I’ll actually worry for him.