OLIVIA WIESELER: If Stitch were in a dog show

When I was younger, I had a hard time choosing a favorite animal because I loved all of them. I was convinced for a while that I was going to be a vet or a zookeeper, but then I realized how much I dislike discussing the insides of living things.

Still, that doesn’t stop me from enjoying playing with and watching animals. That’s why I was really excited when I was asked to cover the Scottsbluff Kennel Club AKC Dog Show last Friday, April 2.

This was my first time ever seeing a dog show. The most experience I’ve had with one before this was watching the first 10 minutes or so of the show that comes on after the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade before the TV gets turned off for dinner.

While at the Scottsbluff show, I was amazed by the focus, control and obedience these dogs had. I was floored by their intelligence and the tricks they could do at their handlers’ commands. I didn’t entirely know what the dogs needed to do to impress the judges, but they definitely had me impressed.

The part that got me the most was how over 900 dogs could all be in one place at the same time, and it not be total and utter chaos. The barking was kept to a minimum, I didn’t see a ton of "accidents" and the only dogs running around were the ones who were supposed to be running in the competition ring.