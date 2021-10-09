OLIVIA WIESELER: It's pumpkin season

I have a confession to make.

Last week in my column, I talked about how I had purged my apartment and was working on my hoarding habits. I thought I was doing pretty good with not getting any more stuff for my apartment.

Then I went to a pumpkin patch on Sunday.

I couldn’t pass up getting at least a couple big pumpkins to carve, some medium ones to paint, a handful of super cute gourds for fall decoration … OK, more than a handful.

But then there were also these bright red pumpkins and pastel orange pumpkins and flat ones and football-shaped ones and teeny-tiny ones and even ones that a Northfield first grader called “pregnant.” How could I not get a little of each?

So, now I have five pumpkins sitting on my porch and a plastic bag full of small gourds and baby pumpkins in my kitchen.

But you know what? I’m going to justify the purchase because it’s pumpkin season, and for once in my life, I’m actually excited about it.