OLIVIA WIESELER: It's pumpkin season

I have a confession to make.
Last week in my column, I talked about how I had purged my apartment and was working on my hoarding habits. I thought I was doing pretty good with not getting any more stuff for my apartment.
Then I went to a pumpkin patch on Sunday.
I couldn’t pass up getting at least a couple big pumpkins to carve, some medium ones to paint, a handful of super cute gourds for fall decoration … OK, more than a handful.
But then there were also these bright red pumpkins and pastel orange pumpkins and flat ones and football-shaped ones and teeny-tiny ones and even ones that a Northfield first grader called “pregnant.” How could I not get a little of each?
So, now I have five pumpkins sitting on my porch and a plastic bag full of small gourds and baby pumpkins in my kitchen.
But you know what? I’m going to justify the purchase because it’s pumpkin season, and for once in my life, I’m actually excited about it.
I’m not going to lie, I’ve never been much of a Halloween person, and for the longest time, I thought that meant I couldn’t really enjoy fall until we’ve gotten through the month of October. But after talking to a few local pumpkin patch owners and visiting a couple myself already this year, I realized that I don’t have to go all out for spooky season to enjoy the changing weather.
I’m not one for scary, frightening, horror-type entertainment, so I rarely dressed up for Halloween once I grew out of my trick-or-treating stage, I’ve basically refused to decorate my apartments or dorm rooms and I often considered October to be my least favorite month, which ironically came right before my favorite time of the year — Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons.
But now I have found a way to make it through spooky season with a smile on my face — I’m going to celebrate with a harvest vibe.
Just like many people get into the Christmas spirit a little early, I’m going to get into the Thanksgiving spirit early on. Instead of decorating with cobwebs and witches hats, I think I’ll put up a unique fall display on my front porch and use my small gourds to create a harvest ambience in my apartment.
For once in my life, I’m actually excited about the month of October, and I don’t have to necessarily get hyped for Halloween. So, even though I might have gone overboard with my pumpkin purchasing, I’m going to count it as a win.