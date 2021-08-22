OLIVIA WIESELER: Making the most of a lost opportunity

As many of you may know, I didn’t actually get to go up in a balloon at all last week. And if you didn’t know, well, now you do.
I had gone out to Five Rocks last Wednesday morning at 5 a.m. only to get turned around before I even got out of my car, because it was clear right away that the weather wasn’t good enough to launch. But I didn’t lose hope. Rich Macke, our publisher who was also supposed to get his first hot air balloon ride that morning too, and I were given a second chance. We were rescheduled to Saturday morning at Mitchell Airfield.
So Saturday, I woke up at 4:30 a.m. and made it to the airfield a little after 5. I checked in, got our ticket and waited for the pilots to arrive. Everything seemed to be going well.
Then the dreaded words over the microphone came: “We are under a weather hold.”
Even though that meant there was still a chance we’d get to go up, the word was going around the airfield that it wasn’t sounding promising.
I’m not going to lie; I was pretty bummed. And felt kind of silly for writing a column expecting I’d be going up in a balloon.
But in reality, neither the column nor the lack of a hot air balloon ride was a complete loss.
While we didn’t get to go up in the balloon, we had the opportunity to meet the man who was going to be our pilot, Mr. Mark Whiting. If you went to the night glows or the mass ascension on Friday, his balloon was the big circus one called Big Top. He told us about his adventures as a hot air balloon hobbyist and showed us fabulous photos of the places he has flown.
He truly cared about his passengers, following the weather trends closely and making the decision to not take us up even if they were given the go-ahead because the wind just didn’t look good. As he said, “I’d rather be down here wishing I was up there, than be up there wishing I was down here.”
We laughed and talked and had fun together, even if it was on the ground. He was even nice enough to give us balloon pins and trading cards. I was especially excited about the pins because I collect lapel pins from every place I go, and put them on a canvas I painted with the quote “So much of who we are is where we have been.” After a year of living in the Panhandle, I finally have a pin to represent western Nebraska.
Following the fun conversation with our pilot, I had the opportunity to photograph competition balloons, who were risky enough to still go for the launch that morning. It was the first time I had seen anything like it, and I was in awe. I found a new love and appreciation for the majestic form of air travel that day.
As for the overly eager, ahead-of-myself column from last week, I may not have been able to use the breakthrough method of transforming anxiety into excitement as much as I wanted to last week, but that doesn’t mean I can’t use it for other opportunities that come up, like learning a new skill — longboarding, perhaps?
But that’s a story for another column.