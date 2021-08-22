OLIVIA WIESELER: Making the most of a lost opportunity

As many of you may know, I didn’t actually get to go up in a balloon at all last week. And if you didn’t know, well, now you do.

I had gone out to Five Rocks last Wednesday morning at 5 a.m. only to get turned around before I even got out of my car, because it was clear right away that the weather wasn’t good enough to launch. But I didn’t lose hope. Rich Macke, our publisher who was also supposed to get his first hot air balloon ride that morning too, and I were given a second chance. We were rescheduled to Saturday morning at Mitchell Airfield.

So Saturday, I woke up at 4:30 a.m. and made it to the airfield a little after 5. I checked in, got our ticket and waited for the pilots to arrive. Everything seemed to be going well.

Then the dreaded words over the microphone came: “We are under a weather hold.”

Even though that meant there was still a chance we’d get to go up, the word was going around the airfield that it wasn’t sounding promising.

I’m not going to lie; I was pretty bummed. And felt kind of silly for writing a column expecting I’d be going up in a balloon.

But in reality, neither the column nor the lack of a hot air balloon ride was a complete loss.