OLIVIA WIESELER: Measuring success at life

After some brief research, self-improvement — in any aspect of life — is what often makes life worth living. When you don’t have drive to move forward, to move toward a goal of some kind, then life becomes rather pointless. You get stuck in a rut and the wheels just keep turning without going anywhere.

I think that’s why I’ve clung onto a philosophy a professor introduced to me early in my college career: the only way to grow is to get out of your comfort zone.

Since I don’t get a score for my performance in life, I just know that to improve myself, I have to do things that might be a bit more challenging for me. Not only does that improve my ability to do life in general, but it gives me reason to keep moving forward through life.

In an era of mental health awareness, I think this philosophy could play a large role in improving mental health for a lot of people. It’s why goal-setting is a go-to tactic for many psychologists and therapists. It’s why life coaches, teachers and mentors are always providing new challenges for their students or mentees to reach. The whole idea of a challenge is doing something that is difficult, and anything outside of your comfort zone is difficult.