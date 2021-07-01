OLIVIA WIESELER: Muscle memory and musical connections

What no one told me is that muscle memory for my brain (would it just be memory at that point?) was not going to come back quite as easily. Because, for all the love in the world, I couldn’t seem to remember how to count the beats in different time signatures.

For those who aren’t following my musician jargon, basically, I kept getting lost in the music. I’d be playing one sequence at the top of the page and realize the rest of the band was already at the bottom of the page. I’d begin to rest my instrument when the musician next me would put her clarinet up to her mouth ready to play.

In high school, I used to lose patience with my fellow bandmates who would get lost in the music. It came so easy for me back then. And now I’m struggling with it, probably worse than they ever did.

Still, all I can do about it now is laugh. Laugh at my incompetence, laugh at my deteriorated skill, laugh at the high horse I put myself on.

The nice thing about the band, though, is no one is there to judge (except maybe me of myself). Even though my playing was rusty, I still had a great time just getting my instrument back out again. Band was one of my favorite activities in high school, and I had hoped that after graduating, I wouldn’t be putting my clarinet away forever. Thanks to Gering City Band, I didn’t have to.