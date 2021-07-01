OLIVIA WIESELER: Muscle memory and musical connections

The incredible phenomena of muscle memory has made it easy for many people to return to a long-lost skill, or perhaps at least less difficult than learning a new one. There are all kinds of experiments and studies out there trying to crack the code for just how to unlock the power of muscle memory.
In the meantime, I’ve performed my own unintentional experiment.
I don’t know how I managed to procure the muscle memory in my fingers, but after five years without touching my clarinet, I was able to pick it up and recall all the correct fingerings during my first rehearsal with the Gering City Band.
Honestly, it was always in the back of my mind that I might still be able to play the clarinet, despite not having done so since high school. I knew that I would one day have reason to pick it back up, and I was counting on the muscle memory bringing my musical skill back. After all, I began playing in fourth grade and by the time I was a senior in high school, I was first clarinet, first-chair — not to brag or anything.
So, when I sat in my chair for my first city band rehearsal last week, excited for my muscle memory to blow away the entire band with my incredible musical prowess, I wasn’t prepared for what happened next.
You see, my fingerings for how to play the notes on my clarinet came back. That wasn’t the problem.
What no one told me is that muscle memory for my brain (would it just be memory at that point?) was not going to come back quite as easily. Because, for all the love in the world, I couldn’t seem to remember how to count the beats in different time signatures.
For those who aren’t following my musician jargon, basically, I kept getting lost in the music. I’d be playing one sequence at the top of the page and realize the rest of the band was already at the bottom of the page. I’d begin to rest my instrument when the musician next me would put her clarinet up to her mouth ready to play.
In high school, I used to lose patience with my fellow bandmates who would get lost in the music. It came so easy for me back then. And now I’m struggling with it, probably worse than they ever did.
Still, all I can do about it now is laugh. Laugh at my incompetence, laugh at my deteriorated skill, laugh at the high horse I put myself on.
The nice thing about the band, though, is no one is there to judge (except maybe me of myself). Even though my playing was rusty, I still had a great time just getting my instrument back out again. Band was one of my favorite activities in high school, and I had hoped that after graduating, I wouldn’t be putting my clarinet away forever. Thanks to Gering City Band, I didn’t have to.
Plus, it gave me more opportunity to get out into the community.
Now that COVID is mostly a thing of the past around here, I couldn’t keep using it as an excuse for not connecting with the community outside work. Luckily, my love of music managed to come through.
So maybe muscle memory couldn’t connect my former musical glory to my current skill level, but my love for music was able to connect my introverted self to a place in the community outside my career.