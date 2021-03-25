OLIVIA WIESELER: New column, who's this?

Friday, March 19, was a sad day at the Star-Herald and Gering Courier office. We said goodbye to a trusty reporter and editor in Mark McCarthy, who decided to go on to bigger and better things. Mark was great to work with, and he’s taught me a lot during the short time I’ve known him. But I got one problem with Mr. McCarthy.
He left incredibly large shoes to fill.
Somehow, some way, I was asked to fill those shoes by taking over as editor for the Gering Courier. So, here I am, putting out my first paper as editor, and attempting to officially introduce myself to the community.
Hi.
Some of you may know me from a few bylines in Courier papers past or have seen my stories in the Star-Herald. Still, I’m a newbie to the area. I’ve only been around here since July, originally hailing from the eastern side of the state — no, not Lincoln or Omaha. You’re welcome.
My hometown is the small village of Saint Helena, Nebraska (pop. 78), located up on the northeastern border near Yankton, South Dakota. I attended Wynot High School, a tiny school of about 150 students K-12, but known for its dynasty in high school girls basketball.
I graduated in May 2020 from Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa, with a degree in digital media. In case you were wondering, I do have a diploma, despite never actually walking across a stage in a cap and gown to accept it. So it is official. I think.
It wasn’t long after that I made my way to the Panhandle of Nebraska to start my job as a reporter with the Star-Herald in the middle of a pandemic.
I’m ashamed to say that until then, I held the eastern Nebraskan stereotype of never having traveled out west. However, unlike many of my fellow easterners, I was excited to get to know this part of a home state that I spent four years in Iowa defending, often enduring large, unsolicited amounts of teasing. Husker football better shape up soon is all I’m going to say.
Now that I’ve been here awhile — I say even though it hasn’t even been a full year yet — I must admit that I have been pleasantly surprised with how much I enjoy the communities out west. Their tight-knit-ness reminds me of home, and many people have been extremely welcoming to me.
But, I know that by no means can I consider myself as one of you. It’s too early. I’m not ready for that step in our relationship. However, as the new editor of this paper, I hope that it will give me the opportunity to learn even more about this incredible community that I enjoy learning more about every day.
So, as I conclude my first column as editor of the Gering Courier, I have a favor to ask of all of you Geringites: tell me something I don’t know about this community. Where have I yet to go? Who have I yet to meet? What have I yet to try?
You see, what I’d like to do is use this column as an opportunity to share with you my experiences as an “outsider” in this community. It gives me the chance to get to know you better, and hopefully by association, serve you better. And who knows, maybe my perspective on something you know all too well could grant you a new way to look at it too.
So give me your best—or worst—recommendations. Push me outside my comfort zone. I’ll be sharing my experiences as a reporter and outsider of this community every step of the way.
To recap, I’m a curious eastern Nebraskan stumbling around in Mark’s large shoes ready to explore this community.
Nice to meet you.