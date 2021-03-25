OLIVIA WIESELER: New column, who's this?

It wasn’t long after that I made my way to the Panhandle of Nebraska to start my job as a reporter with the Star-Herald in the middle of a pandemic.

I’m ashamed to say that until then, I held the eastern Nebraskan stereotype of never having traveled out west. However, unlike many of my fellow easterners, I was excited to get to know this part of a home state that I spent four years in Iowa defending, often enduring large, unsolicited amounts of teasing. Husker football better shape up soon is all I’m going to say.

Now that I’ve been here awhile — I say even though it hasn’t even been a full year yet — I must admit that I have been pleasantly surprised with how much I enjoy the communities out west. Their tight-knit-ness reminds me of home, and many people have been extremely welcoming to me.

But, I know that by no means can I consider myself as one of you. It’s too early. I’m not ready for that step in our relationship. However, as the new editor of this paper, I hope that it will give me the opportunity to learn even more about this incredible community that I enjoy learning more about every day.