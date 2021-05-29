OLIVIA WIESELER: No summer breaks in adulting

As I see kids run around outside on my way to and from work every day, I’ve realized that I’m coming up on my first summer as an official adult with an official adult job — which means I’ve finally run out of summer breaks from strenuous mental exertion.

Instead of basking in the summer sun beside the family pool in our backyard, I’m in an office writing and rewriting at least a thousand words a day, oftentimes much more. I’m not sure why I’m complaining, though; it’s not like I did a lot of lounging around in the summer before. I spent most of my summer days, at least in the last four to five years or so, working summer jobs and internships.

Still, it was a change of pace that I’m learning doesn’t exist for most people in the adulting world.

Why did I grow up again?

Despite my complaints and realization of a different kind of summer this year, I’m looking forward to the warmer months.

For one thing, part of my job will be to go to all the events happening in the area. I’m sorry, but how cool is it that I’ll get paid to go to things like Theatre West shows, Oregon Trail Days, summer reading events and county fairs in order to cover them? I guess adulting during the summer won’t be all that bad.