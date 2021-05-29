OLIVIA WIESELER: No summer breaks in adulting

As I see kids run around outside on my way to and from work every day, I’ve realized that I’m coming up on my first summer as an official adult with an official adult job — which means I’ve finally run out of summer breaks from strenuous mental exertion.
Instead of basking in the summer sun beside the family pool in our backyard, I’m in an office writing and rewriting at least a thousand words a day, oftentimes much more. I’m not sure why I’m complaining, though; it’s not like I did a lot of lounging around in the summer before. I spent most of my summer days, at least in the last four to five years or so, working summer jobs and internships.
Still, it was a change of pace that I’m learning doesn’t exist for most people in the adulting world.
Why did I grow up again?
Despite my complaints and realization of a different kind of summer this year, I’m looking forward to the warmer months.
For one thing, part of my job will be to go to all the events happening in the area. I’m sorry, but how cool is it that I’ll get paid to go to things like Theatre West shows, Oregon Trail Days, summer reading events and county fairs in order to cover them? I guess adulting during the summer won’t be all that bad.
Plus, when I do get time off, I hope to go explore some of the different parks and hiking trails western Nebraska and eastern Wyoming have to offer. I’ve still got a lot to see, even though I’m quickly coming up on a year of living in the area. I’ve yet to visit the Wildcat Hills, Chadron State Park, Agate Fossil Bed, Fort Robinson or Fort Laramie. I’ve only hiked the Monument twice, and I plan to do it a lot more this time around.
I’m sure I’m missing a ton more places to visit and things to do around here. As someone who moved here only a year ago — and in the middle of a pandemic, mind you — I am still trying to learn all the ins and outs of the Wyobraska area, since much of it was closed or dialed down last year.
So, I’m once again asking for your help. What am I missing that I need to hit up around here — when I’m not busy adulting, that is? I’ve got a little less summer than I’m used to, but I plan to make the absolute most of it. I just need some insider tips to help me do that.